Vijay CC retain VA Parthasarathy memorial trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s 85 and Varun Chakaravarthy’s 3/45 came in handy for Vijay CC to beat Alwarpet CC by five runs in the final of the 15th VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy limited-overs tournament held at VB Nest grounds. When Alwarpet CC required six runs to win in the last over, Varun took the wicket of D Rahul in the second ball of the over to help his team emerge victorious. Earlier, Pradosh and Dinesh Karthik added 109 runs in 126 balls for the fourth wicket to help their team post a challenging total.

This is the third straight VAP title for Vijay CC. R Kavin of Alwarpet CC was adjudged as player of the tournament. TJ Srinivasa Raj, vice-president of TNCA, gave away the trophies and awards.

Brief scores: Vijay CC 252/8 in 50 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 85, Dinesh Karthik 53, KB Arun Karthick 26) bt Alwarpet CC 247 in 49.2 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 52, K Vishal Vaidhya 71, U Mukilesh 33; CV Varun 3/45). MoM: Pradosh.

Anusha sparkles

An all-round display by S Anusha (64, 3/16) helped Tamil Nadu hammer Mumbai by 114 runs in the BCCI senior women’s one-dayers held at BKC grounds, Mumbai. Niranjana and Anusha raised 108 runs in 136 balls for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 202 in 49.2 ovs (N Niranjana 58, S Anusha 64, SB Keerthana 25; Sayali Satghare 4/27) bt Mumbai 87 in 35.1 ovs (S Anusha 3/16, Eloksi Arun 3/11).

Dinesh shines

M Dinesh Kumar’s 48 helped All Stars CC defeat Chengai Kings CC by four wickets in a senior division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league.

Brief scores: Chengai Kings CC 116 in 26.4 ovs (S Praveen Kumar 33, S Needhiman 33; N Kothandaraman 3/19, R Lokesh 3/11) lost to All Stars CC 117/6 in 27.5 ovs (M Dinesh Kumar 48; S Karthikeyan 3/24). Alagesan CC 143 in 29.3 ovs (Vinoth Kumar 33, K Jeevarathinam 60; P Jayaprathap 4/27, Santharuban 3/21) lost to Parasuraman Memorial

CC 145/6 in 23 ovs (Chockkalingam 42; A Silambarasan 3/24).

TN volley team felicitated

Tamil Nadu men’s volleyball team secured a silver medal at the 33rd Federation Cup volleyball championship held in Rajasthan. In the final, Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-10, 15-11. Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association office bearers felicitated the team upon their arrival in the city.