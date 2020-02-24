Home Sport Other

Vijay CC retain VA Parthasarathy memorial trophy

This is the third straight  VAP title for Vijay CC. R Kavin of Alwarpet CC was adjudged as player of the tournament.

Published: 24th February 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay CC players pose with the VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s 85 and Varun Chakaravarthy’s 3/45 came in handy for Vijay CC to beat Alwarpet CC by five runs in the final of the 15th VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy limited-overs tournament held at VB Nest grounds. When Alwarpet CC required six runs to win in the last over, Varun took the wicket of D Rahul in the second ball of the over to help his team emerge victorious. Earlier, Pradosh and Dinesh Karthik added 109 runs in 126 balls for the fourth wicket to help their team post a challenging total.

This is the third straight  VAP title for Vijay CC. R Kavin of Alwarpet CC was adjudged as player of the tournament. TJ Srinivasa Raj, vice-president of TNCA, gave away the trophies and awards.
Brief scores: Vijay CC 252/8 in 50 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 85, Dinesh Karthik 53, KB Arun Karthick 26) bt Alwarpet CC 247 in 49.2 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 52, K Vishal Vaidhya 71, U Mukilesh 33; CV Varun 3/45). MoM: Pradosh.

Anusha sparkles
An all-round display by S Anusha (64, 3/16) helped Tamil Nadu hammer Mumbai by 114 runs in the BCCI senior women’s one-dayers held at BKC grounds, Mumbai. Niranjana and Anusha raised 108 runs in 136 balls for the fifth wicket.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 202 in 49.2 ovs (N Niranjana 58, S Anusha 64, SB Keerthana 25; Sayali Satghare 4/27) bt Mumbai 87 in 35.1 ovs (S Anusha 3/16, Eloksi Arun 3/11).

Dinesh shines
M Dinesh Kumar’s 48 helped All Stars CC defeat Chengai Kings CC by four wickets in a senior division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league.
Brief scores: Chengai Kings CC 116 in 26.4 ovs (S Praveen Kumar 33, S Needhiman 33; N Kothandaraman 3/19, R Lokesh 3/11) lost to All Stars CC 117/6 in 27.5 ovs (M Dinesh Kumar 48; S Karthikeyan 3/24). Alagesan CC 143 in 29.3 ovs (Vinoth Kumar 33, K Jeevarathinam 60; P Jayaprathap 4/27, Santharuban 3/21) lost to Parasuraman Memorial 
CC 145/6 in 23 ovs (Chockkalingam 42; A Silambarasan 3/24).

TN volley team felicitated
Tamil Nadu men’s volleyball team secured a silver medal at the 33rd Federation Cup volleyball championship held in Rajasthan. In the final, Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-10, 15-11. Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association office bearers felicitated the team upon their arrival in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp