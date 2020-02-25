Home Sport Other

Former Indian hockey captain Surajlata Devi lodges domestic violence case against husband

The Arjuna Award winner alleged that on November 8, 2019, she was beaten up by her husband during a tournament in Kapurthala.

Surajlata Devi claimed that she has proof of domestic violence and her husband cannot escape from law.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian women's hockey captain Waikhom Surajlata Devi said she has filed a case of domestic violence case against her husband, Shantakumar, also a former hockey player.

"I filed domestic violence case against him and one or two days later I also filed for divorce," Surajlata Devi said on Monday.

"I was a selector in the all India tournament which took place from November 7- 13, 2019 in Kapurthala. On the night of November 8, my husband came drunk and beat me and then demanded dowry, " she said

"I've been married for 15 years. My husband has physically abused and tortured me from the time of the marriage. He also demanded dowry. I've filed for divorce," she alleged.

"I have eyewitness of the incident, photograph, and documents from the hospital, so he can't escape," she said

The former player also said that her husband did not allow her to talk to her parents.

"My husband never allowed me to talk to my parents, brother, sister, and friends. I work for Western Railway in Mumbai, once during the time of vacation of my children, I wanted to go home but he did not allow that too and he mentally tortured me," she said.

"Since I am a national sportsperson and because our culture in Manipur does not allow hence I did not come in front of media, so I decided to live separately from my husband for the better future of my children," she added.

Surajlata Devi's husband Shantakumar's version is still awaited. 

