Priyanka Thakran stuns Komalika in archery semis

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Priyanka Thakran of Maharishi Dayanand University (Rohtak) upset former World Cadet Championship winner Komalika Bari in the semifinals of the recurve archery competition in the Khelo India University Games on Monday. Priyanka started by beating Kolhan University’s Basanti Biruah in the Round of 16 and then outclassed Durgesh Goswami in the quarterfinals before scalping the big fish. “Komalika is one of the best in the competition. But at the end of the day, you have to focus on yourself and let the opponents focus on themselves,” she said.

The duo went neck and neck in the first two sets, but Priyanka took an early lead in the third. She started off with a 10 and two nines gave her a 4-2 lead. After a tie in the fourth, Komalika took the fifth to force a shoot-off. Priyanka held her nerve to ensure progress.

Twins set pool on fire

Jyoti and Aarati Patel, the twins representing Mumbai University, were the stars on the opening day of the swimming events. They won four medals between them, and featured together on the podium in 200m breaststroke, where Jyoti won gold and Aarti bronze. The duo helped their team to a bronze in 4x200m freestyle relay as well .With more events coming up, they want to relax. And for that, there is only one way — they watch movies. “Don’t tell anyone,” Jyoti smiled. “Our favourites are Tamil movies.” Between them, the twins have over hundred medals at various levels.



Guru Nanak fencers shine

Guru Nanak Dev University won gold medals in the senior men’s team epee and sabre fencing events. Punjab University bagged the gold in senior women’s team foil at Sahid Nagar Indoor Hall.