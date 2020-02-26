Archery honours for Punjabi Univ

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On a rainy and windy Tuesday, Punjabi University dominated the compound archery events by winning five medals — three gold, one silver, one bronze — in the Khelo India University Games at KIIT University. In tough weather conditions, conducting archery took some doing from the officials and volunteers. The top-ranked Sangampreet Singh Bisla of Punjabi University lost to University of Rajasthan’s Mukul Sharma in the men’s compound final. “I told myself not to be overawed by the presence of a renowned archer and yet when I stepped up, I was quite nervous. But once I overcame the initial hesitation, I was able to shoot better,” said Sharma.

World Youth Championship medallist Sangampreet bounced back in the men’s and mixed team events as Punjabi University edged out University of Rajasthan in both finals. “I missed the singles title by a whisker, but am happy with our results. This will boost our morale ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup selection trials,” said Sangampreet. Kritika Sharma did the star turn for University of Rajasthan in the women’s individual compound final by defeating World Youth Championship medallist Raginee Markoo of Rani Dugrawati Vishwavidyalaya.