Rich haul for archers from Kalinga in Khelo India games

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University started their campaign in archery by winning four medals — one gold, two silver, one bronze — at the Khelo India University Games on Wedensday. Berhampur University won a silver medal.

Ranjit Naik started his day by winning silver in the men’s recurve individual event. He lost to Uttkarsh Dixit of Punjabi University in the final. In the team event, local boys Naik, Suryamani Majhi and Sraban Kumar Mandagi won gold beating Punjabi University 5-1.

“After losing the individual event, I’m happy to win gold in the team event. I’m thankful to my university, coach and the founder of KISS and KITT Achyuta Samanta sir, without whose support I couldn’t have achieved this,” said Naik. Three national junior records were set in weightlifting. Prashant Suresh Koli (Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari University, Jalgaon) lifted 110kg in snatch to break R Madhavan’s mark of 106kg. He set another record in clean and jerk by lifting 133kg. However, soon after that Shivaji University’s Sanket Mahadev Sargar broke the clean and jerk mark by lifting 138kg. The tally of 243kg was another record.