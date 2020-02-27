Table tennis player Naina Jaiswal complains to police over hacked Facebook account

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Top table tennis player Naina Jaiswal has lodged a complaint stating that her Facebook account has been hacked, police said on Wednesday.

In the complaint, Jaiswal stated that somebody hacked her account and she was unable to access it since Tuesday, a police official attached to Cyber Crimes Wing said.

She said the password was changed and somebody was posting videos and other content, though they were not objectionable, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act was registered and notices sent to Facebook to stop the "user" from further using her Facebook account, he added.