Rathika bags squash title in all-India inter-collegiate tournament

S Rathika  of MOP Vaishnav College for Women won the women’s squash title at the all-India inter-collegiate tournament for SSN Trophy, organised by SSN College.

Published: 28th February 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ace paddler G Sathiyan (c) giving away the prize to SSN College of Engineering men’s table tennis team, winners of the all-India SSN inter-collegiate tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Rathika  of MOP Vaishnav College for Women won the women’s squash title at the all-India inter-collegiate tournament for SSN Trophy, organised by SSN College. India’s ace table tennis player G Sathiyan was the chief guest.Results: Men: Squash: (individual event): R Dinesh (Apollo Arts and Science). Tennis: SRM. TT: SSN CoE. Badminton: PSG. Chess: (combined event): SSN. Football: Vels University. Cricket: TKR College, Hyderabad. Basketball: Jeppiaar institute. Women: Squash: S Rathika (MOP Vaishnav). Tennis: SSN. TT: SSN A. Badminton: MOP Vaishnav. Basketball: Jamal College.

ACJ victorious
Srinjoy Sanyal and Sayantan Guha of Asian College of Journalism emerged victorious in the Murugappa Group inter-college sports quiz at Patrician College of Arts & Science on Wednesday. The winners scored 90 points in six rounds. John Alias and Vishnu PK of MCC finished second with 75 points and Jeevesh Guha Natarajan and Aadithya S were third with 70. The champions took home `20,000. Priyaranjana and P Priyadharshini of MOP won the best girls’ team award in the preliminary round in which nearly 140 teams took part. Former India volleyball player J Nadarajan and Dr Geetha Rufus, vice-principal of Patrician, gave away the prizes. 

Formation of DCAC 
In a meeting held on February 9, Kancheepuram District Cricket Association formalised the bifurcation and formation of the District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu (DCAC). Twenty two members are a part of DCAC. The inauguration of the district league will take place on Saturday at GE T&D India ground. 

FC Madras held
FC Madras held Football Plus PSA to a 2-2 draw in the Hero sub-junior (U -13) league 2019-2020, Chennai Zone, at FC Madras Arena — Thoraipakkam on Thursday.
 

Comments

