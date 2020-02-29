Bhavani not far from jumping Tokyo fence

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only two events stand in the way of CA Bhavani Devi, India’s No 1 fencer, and the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old is desperate to take part in the quadrennial extravaganza, having come close to quitting the sport altogether back in 2015 after she realised that she could not qualify for the Rio Olympics. Bhavani is World No 44 in sabre. Qualification rules state that come April, two will qualify from the Asia-Oceania zone based on rankings. While the first spot is likely to be taken up by Japan, the fencer from Chennai is poised to take the second spot.

All she has to do is reach the Round of 32 in the two upcoming World Cup events — in Athens and in Sint-Niklaas (Belgium). Both are in March. If she does so, Bhavani will become the first Indian fencer to feature in the Olympics.“I’m close. These two events will be crucial for me. It would be a dream come true, especially considering how close I was to quitting in 2015. Reaching the Round of 32 will give me enough points so that the athletes below me will not be able to catch up. I’m confident that all the hard work that I have put in over the last four years will bear fruit.”

Back in 2015, Bhavani’s parents had taken loans and sold most of their jewellery to pay for their daughter’s training in the US. Now she trains in Livorno (Italy) under coach Nicola Zanotti, and takes help from mental trainers as well. “In Italy, there is a rich history of fencing. I get to spar with top-class athletes. That has helped my game a lot. From equipment to support staff, the training centre has it all. The mental trainers there are currently focusing on improving my mental stability as sabre requires absolute focus due to the speed of attacks.”

Bhavani feels that the main thing that is holding India back is the lack of awareness about fencing, which in turn leads to less financial grants and exposure, and a lack of proper facilities.“Many people are unaware of what the sport is. It requires heavy investment. Equipment is costly and most elite competitions happen in Europe. The sports ministry is trying hard. Quite a few talented youngsters are coming up. When I started out, I did not have a mentor. Maybe my displays will inspire the next generation to reach greater heights.”