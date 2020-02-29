Home Sport Other

Ministry to review training abroad

Coronavirus disrupts Olympic preparation schedule, fresh advisory on destinations expected on Monday

Published: 29th February 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 10:48 AM

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI : India’s boxing team truncating its training in Italy due to coronavirus is not an isolated story anymore. The shotgun team’s World Cup participation in Cyprus was called off too. Going by the sports ministry’s reaction to the growing menace, even training and exposure trips for athletes seeking 2020 Olympic quotas or who have secured quotas will be affected. The sports ministry is set to “look afresh” at the training and competition programmes abroad. It said there could be changes in approved training schedules and it could even lead to cancellations or diverting venues as the situation demands. 

RS Julaniya

Taking no chances, the ministry is set to issue an advisory on Monday for all athletes and national sports federations. It will focus on countries athletes should avoid and also dos and don’ts.The ministry along with Sports Authority of India and the Target Olympics Podium Scheme officials are in touch with athletes who are training or are scheduled to train abroad individually as well as with respective federations.

Sports secretary RS Julaniya said the ministry has been keeping a close watch. He also said some of the camps will be diverted or cancelled. “Safeguarding the health of our athletes is paramount. Our officials are in touch with athletes and federations and appropriate decisions are taken after consulting them.” The way things are, Julaniya believes, there will be changes in the training programme of the athletes.

Change of location?
Changing venues will not be easy because logistical arrangements had been made and venues were chosen to help athletes acclimatise. Finding new locations, talking to the respective national federations and getting logistics sorted will not be easy. Shooters Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Angad Singh Bajwa were looking at Italy for training after the World Cup in Delhi next month. As of now, it stands cancelled.
In an extreme scenario, all athletes who have qualified and are seeking qualification could be stationed in India for training. That, however, depends on cost-effectiveness and acclimatization factors.

The ministry is planning to have a discussion with Wrestling Federation of India on Monday on training schedule. The freestyle men are scheduled to go to Russia, women to Ukraine and Greco-Roman men to Azerbaijan. As of now, the ministry will discuss with the federation before taking a decision. The wrestlers are supposed to leave by first week of March.

The Fencing Federation of India (FFI) seems to be caught between devil and the deep sea. Bhavani Devi, who is training in Tuscany, Italy, needs to participate in two World Cups in March. Since she is on the cusp of qualifying, she can’t be pulled out as she needs to travel to Greece for the World Cup by March 3. FFI secretary Bashir Ahmed Khan said that after she qualifies and returns to India, she will not be sent abroad till the coronavirus scare subsides.

The ministry, however, is not thinking beyond April/May as of now. Since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is more than four months away, the pre-Olympic preparation schedule and venues have not been tinkered with as of now. According to an official, the bookings have already been made and everything is going as per plan.

Impact of coronavirus on Indian sports

Badminton
Women withdrew from Asia Team Champion-ships (in Manila from Feb 11 to 16). Men participated and won bronze. 
 MoEA asked BAI to furnish details about Chinese shuttlers who will participate in India Open, from Mar 24 to 29.
Boxing
IOC cancelled Olympic boxing qualifiers in Wuhan (China). It will now take place in Amman (Jordan) from Mar 3 to 11.
Hockey Hockey India scraps women’s tour of China (from Mar 14 to 25). 
Shooting  Pulled out of ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Nicosia (Cyprus) from Mar 4 to 13.

