Home Sport Other

AAI electoral roll out, elections on January 18

Nagaland was given extra time as their papers did not reach here on time but it seems they will most likely not be a part of the electoral procedure.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finally, light at the end of the tunnel for the embattled Archery Association of India (AAI). Delhi High Court-appointed returning officer PK Tripathi has come out with the election notice as well as the electoral roll. Elections will be held on January 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. All the nomination forms for elections to the post of office bearers will have to be submitted before the deadline of January 6.

Elections will be held for the post of president, senior vice-president, vice-presidents (8), secretary, joint secretaries (7), and treasurer. Out of 31 state associations, it was decided by the court that 26 were eligible to send two representatives for the elections.

Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh were struck off the electoral college. Nagaland was given extra time as their papers did not reach here on time but it seems they will most likely not be a part of the electoral procedure. Twenty-five states and their two representatives have been finalized. According to sources, like the previous election held in Delhi and Chandigarh, the list of candidates is expected to remain the same.

A few vice-presidential posts are going unopposed but nothing has been confirmed as yet. Former president BVP Rao is a representative of Archery Association of Assam while Delhi faction president and Union Minister Arjun Munda is from the Jharkhand Archery Association.

“Archery has been suffering for a long time now and with this notice, it seems the dark days are finally going to get over. Hopefully, the new year brings joy to both the sport and all the archers,” a source close to the Transitory Committee, in charge of running AAI affairs till the elections, told this daily.

The notice has been forwarded to both the Sports Ministry and the IOA, who will now have to send their observers. This is a huge boost for the federation after it was suspended by the World Archery as a result of which Indian archers had to participate under the WA flag at the recently concluded Asian Championships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archery Association of India Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp