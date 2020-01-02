Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary leaving no stone unturned ahead of China challenge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The year, 2019, ended on a high for 19-year-old Sakshi Chaudhary. In a competitive 57 kg field of women boxers, including Sonia Chahal, Sonia Lather and Manisha Moun, she booked an Olympic qualifiers spot. It is an achievement in itself, but Sakshi is in no mood to relax with the qualifiers scheduled next month in China. It will only be her second senior international competition at the top level, which also reflects her lack of experience. January is going to be extremely important if Sakshi wants to book a ticket to Tokyo.

With a top field expected in the qualifiers, she has to improve on various aspects and her lack of strength could be a problem when she competes against the best. But she is leaving no stone unturned.

“In this one month or so, I know I have to work very hard, put in good hours, need to develop my strength and also speed, which both are very important. I have to spend good time in strength training and exercises. I also have to ensure that I put that strength into use during bouts when throwing my punches,” Sakshi told this daily. Considering her age, she might find it tough when it comes to sheer strength of her experienced opponents. And one cannot gain massive strength overnight.

It takes time and one month may not be enough. But, with sheer determination and proper diet, she has some scope of improvement in the coming days with the help of her trainers and coaches. Bench press, squats, push-ups are some of the strength training techniques among others, which could be included in her daily routine.

Sakshi, who is a two-time World Youth Champion and Junior World Boxing Champion, knows what it takes to win, but this is a different ball game altogether at the elite level. And national women’s coach Mohammed Ali Qamar is aware that Sakshi needs to work on her strength, but has to look at other aspects too.

“There is not much time left that we can focus on her strength only. We will definitely work in the best manner possible and get her in the best condition. If we just focus on strength, then we will not be able to look after her overall game. We have to touch upon all the areas and help her improve,” said Ali. Inside the ring, the Haryana girl is known for her aggression.

She knows when to attack her opponents as has been witnessed during her bouts. Ali wants Sakshi to use different combinations against her opponents and the gaffer will work on that with her as well.

“She is an aggressive boxer. There are some things which she needs to work upon and we need to tell her, like throwing different punches. She needs to use the uppercut as she is someone, who focuses more on the straight punches. She needs to use various combinations inside the ring,” added Ali.