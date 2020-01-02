Home Sport Other

Grassroots and fit India the new age mantra for success

In September, Rijiju had said that the sports ministry would create 20 National Centres of Excellence so that they can develop athletes capable of taking part in the 2024 and the 2028 Summer Games.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

Kiren Rijiju’s first tweet of the new decade highlighted one of the existing flagship programmes of the current sports ministry. “2020 is not just the start of a decade,” he posted. “But it is also a start of India’s journey towards Olympic excellence and a Fit India. @KirenRijiju wishes everyone a fit and sporty year.” In a year that’s likely to be defined by what India does — or does not — do at the Olympics, it’s also important to not lose focus on the longer-term objectives of the current dispensation. In September, Rijiju had said that the sports ministry would create 20 National Centres of Excellence so that they can develop athletes capable of taking part in the 2024 and the 2028 Summer Games. “Standardising the training on campus will enable athletes to attain much higher performances in their respective sport, ” t h e Arunachal Pradesh MP had said then.

“When athletes of the same level train at a centre and the facilities are made exclusively available to them, they will train better and results will show.” With the blueprint in place, the government is of the opinion that they are primed to achieve that target of winning double-digit medals at the 2024 Olympics. Of greater significance is the government’s Khelo India Scheme which took off amid much fanfare some three years ago. “The Khelo India programme has been introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grassroots level by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establish India as a great sporting nation,” the Khelo India website says in the ‘About section’ of the website.

‘Grassroots’ is a much-abused word and it remains to be seen if, or, indeed when , the Khelo India Youth Games will start to contribute athletes towards sporting excellence. But this programme has shown promise with the likes of Manu Bhaker and Srihari Nataraj using the meet as a platform to emerge into the national sporting consciousness. The budget for the third edition of the Games — Rs150 crore — goes to show the seriousness of the whole thing. There is going to be live telecast as well, giving potential stars the exposure they need at an early age. Leaving aside that fact, there is also a concerted effort to identify kids and give them proper coaching in decent facilities from a formative age (a crib that India’s past athletes frequently aired). While replying to a question asked during the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said: “(...) 2741 athletes have joined the scheme out of which 1388 athletes are getting trained in Academies accredited by SAI.

The remaining are getting training through their own arrangements.” There is more than a chance that most of these athletes will drop out of pursuing competitive sports in the next couple of years but as long as the scheme unearths a couple of future champions every couple of years, it will have serve its purpose. Beside, the actual aim of the project is to inculcate a sense of sporting culture among India’s next generation. According to Rijiju, some of the scheme’s verticals include: “sports for peace and development, community coaching development and talent search and development.” The challenge now is to sustain this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Khelo India fit India
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp