Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wednesday marked a triumphant homecoming for Koneru Humpy and a happy New Year like no other for the newly-crowned world rapid champion and her family. The crown she had annexed a few days prior in Moscow not only marked her first world title but came in a format that she herself does not consider her strong suit. How unexpected the victory was can be gauged by the fact that she started the tournament as thirteenth seed.

“Before playing the first game on the last day, my thought was that if I manage to get a medal, that would be a great result. But once I started playing and I won the crucial final two games, then I got the confidence that I could wrap it up,” she told this newspaper. The 32-year-old finished level on points with China’s Lei Tingjie and Turkey’s Ekaterina Atalik before going into the tie-break with the former. That finished 1-1 and Humpy won the Armageddon decider.

“When we went into the tie-break, that was when I realised that this was the best opportunity that I could get to win the rapid title,” she said. “I was never so near before — once I got bronze in 2012. Apart from that, I never had a steady performance.” Humpy must have feared the worst when she lost the toss in the final Armageddon game.

The format there is such that whoever wins the toss gets to choose the colour. White gets five minutes but has to win, while black only needs to draw, but gets a minute less. “Usually, everyone would like to take the white, considering the double advantage. But there I really gave everything I had, I played fast and I outplayed her completely,” says Humpy.

Surprisingly the victory came despite Humpy not really training for the rapid format — she had all-cause to focus on the Classical format as she remains on track to get into the Candidates tournament next year, which will decide the challenger to whoever wins the Ju Wenjun-Aleksandra Goryachkina world championship match later this month.

“In fact, I did not train for the rapid format because I was concentrating on the Grand Prix series (one of the pathways to Candidates). Probably my understanding of the game and my experience helped me,” she says.

“The biggest change I found was that I reacted well in the critical moments. I took the right decisions at these points.” Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Humpy’s world championship crown is that it came after a couple of years away from the game. She had only returned to playing competitively at the Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia last year.

She is still finding her way back on the big stages — she did not even qualify for the Grand Prix series and only got through because of wildcards. But the way she has performed after her return — her world title comes even as she is leading the Grand Prix series — has made it look like her time away from the game did her a world of good.

“Yea, maybe,” she laughs. “Actually it wasn’t a planned one. But the results are good, so why not?”