SAI to fund table tennis camp in Dusseldorf

Five players who are not part of the government’s flagship programme would have either gone with funding from TTFI or the ACTC had to be adjusted.

Page grab of TNIE’s Dec 24 report on Indian TT contingent facing monetary problems

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a huge relief for Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), the national camp to be held in Dusseldorf prior to the World Team Qualification tournament for the Olympics will now be funded by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The SAI has taken cognisance of the matter after this daily reported on December 24 that the camp has gone over budget with players in the TOP scheme having to fend for themselves as well as the support staff. The camp had run into problem after TTFI admitted that it had gone over budget with three paddlers — A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra (all members of the TOP scheme) all paying for themselves as well as for two coaches and two support staff. Five players who are not part of the government’s flagship programme would have either gone with funding from TTFI or the ACTC had to be adjusted. Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath are also part of TOPS.

The coaches for the camp are Soumyadeep Roy and Arup Basak, while Hirak Bagchi and Amarjit Singh are part of the support staff. TOPS authorities have informed the three paddlers of the government’s decision and the players as well as TTFI are pleased with the development. The one-week camp starts from January 13.

