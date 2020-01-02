Home Sport Other

Sushil Kumar to skip selection trials

Veteran cites injury as reason behind miss, WFI might offer another chance to wrestler to make Olympic qualifier.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

The men’s trials will be held in New Delhi on January 3

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Star wrestler Sushil Kumar will miss the selection trials scheduled to be held in New Delhi to pick the national squad for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier. The two-time Olympic medallist has written a letter to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) citing injury as the reason behind skipping the trials.

The selection trials for the male wrestlers will be held on January 3 while the female wrestlers will compete in Lucknow the next day. The Asian Championships will be held in New Delhi from February 18 to 23 while the Olympic qualifier is slated to be held in Xian, China from March 27 to 29.

“Because of a hand injury, I’ll not be competing this time but I will be ready for the Olympic qualifier trials,” Sushil confirmed to this daily. When asked about the seriousness of the injury, he said, “It’s not serious and I will recover well before the qualifier trials. The practice is going on well and I am in fine shape.” He also submitted a medical certificate to the federation.

The WFI seems to be in a bind as it earlier had made participation in trials mandatory for booking a place in the national squad. “Yes, Sushil has written to the federation seeking permission to skip the trials. He has cited injury as the reason behind the move,” Brij Bhushan Sharan, WFI president, confirmed to this daily. Sharan, however, gave indications that Sushil might get another shot to make cut for Olympic qualifier.

“The trials in 74 kg will be held as planned. Anyway, the Olympic qualifier is after the Asian Championships. A trial can be held on a later date if required. Nothing has been finalised yet.” Earlier, the WFI has given exemption only to Bajrang Punia from the trials, citing lack of competition in his weight category (65 kg). Sushil failed to qualify for the quadrennial event after losing in the opening round of the World Championships held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in September last year. He, though, still has two chances to qualify for the Games. While the first qualifier is in Xian in March, the last trial — World OG Qualifier — is scheduled to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria from April 30 to May 3.

Women stars in action

Women wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg) and Pooja Dhanda (57 kg) will be seen in action during the trials in Lucknow. Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi, who is attending the national camp, confirmed that she will compete in the trials. She recently won a gold medal in the South Asian Games and will be keen to book her spot for the Olympic qualifier after failing to do so in Nur-Sultan.

Among women, only Vinesh has booked an Olympic quota so far by virtue of her bronze in the Worlds. Vinesh’s Hungarian coach Woller Akos has told this daily that his ward will take part in the trials. Pooja, too, confirmed her participation. “I will participate in the 57 kg,” Pooja said. She competed in the 59 kg category in the World Championships as she lost 57 kg bout to Sarita Mor in the previous selection trials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Wrestling Federation of India
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp