Sushil Kumar to skip selection trials

Firoz Mizra

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Star wrestler Sushil Kumar will miss the selection trials scheduled to be held in New Delhi to pick the national squad for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier. The two-time Olympic medallist has written a letter to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) citing injury as the reason behind skipping the trials.

The selection trials for the male wrestlers will be held on January 3 while the female wrestlers will compete in Lucknow the next day. The Asian Championships will be held in New Delhi from February 18 to 23 while the Olympic qualifier is slated to be held in Xian, China from March 27 to 29.

“Because of a hand injury, I’ll not be competing this time but I will be ready for the Olympic qualifier trials,” Sushil confirmed to this daily. When asked about the seriousness of the injury, he said, “It’s not serious and I will recover well before the qualifier trials. The practice is going on well and I am in fine shape.” He also submitted a medical certificate to the federation.

The WFI seems to be in a bind as it earlier had made participation in trials mandatory for booking a place in the national squad. “Yes, Sushil has written to the federation seeking permission to skip the trials. He has cited injury as the reason behind the move,” Brij Bhushan Sharan, WFI president, confirmed to this daily. Sharan, however, gave indications that Sushil might get another shot to make cut for Olympic qualifier.

“The trials in 74 kg will be held as planned. Anyway, the Olympic qualifier is after the Asian Championships. A trial can be held on a later date if required. Nothing has been finalised yet.” Earlier, the WFI has given exemption only to Bajrang Punia from the trials, citing lack of competition in his weight category (65 kg). Sushil failed to qualify for the quadrennial event after losing in the opening round of the World Championships held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in September last year. He, though, still has two chances to qualify for the Games. While the first qualifier is in Xian in March, the last trial — World OG Qualifier — is scheduled to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria from April 30 to May 3.

Women stars in action

Women wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg) and Pooja Dhanda (57 kg) will be seen in action during the trials in Lucknow. Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi, who is attending the national camp, confirmed that she will compete in the trials. She recently won a gold medal in the South Asian Games and will be keen to book her spot for the Olympic qualifier after failing to do so in Nur-Sultan.

Among women, only Vinesh has booked an Olympic quota so far by virtue of her bronze in the Worlds. Vinesh’s Hungarian coach Woller Akos has told this daily that his ward will take part in the trials. Pooja, too, confirmed her participation. “I will participate in the 57 kg,” Pooja said. She competed in the 59 kg category in the World Championships as she lost 57 kg bout to Sarita Mor in the previous selection trials.