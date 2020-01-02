Home Sport Other

Udiit guides Harrington to title in U-16 meet

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KV Udiit’s 74 helped Harrington Cricket Academy beat Sri Ammaiyappan Cricket Academy (Coimbatore) by 13 runs in the final of the Harrington’s state level under-16 tournament here at Reddy NM Greens grounds.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 170/3 in 25 ovs (KV Udiit 74, B Hemanath 40) bt Sri Ammaiyappan CA 157/6 in 25 ovs (B Sai 51, Vigneshwaran 60). Special awards: Man of the series: R Walsh (HCA). Best Batsman: Vigneshwaran (SACA). Best Bowler: Akshith (HCA). Best all-rounder: B Hemanth (HCA).

Vayanandh shines
L Vayanandh’s unbeaten 81 propelled Chellammal CA to hammer YMCA by 121 runs in the Friends Cricket Academy under-12 inter-academy tournament. Batting first, Chellammal posted 208/7 with Vayanandh doing the bulk of scoring. In reply, YMCA were bundled out for 87 runs. In another match, Cricket Drome beat Future CA by 59 runs.

Brief scores: Chellammal CA 208/7 in 30 ovs (L Vayanandh 81 n.o, R Ritvik 47, Kamalesh 3/28) bt YMCA 87 in 27 ovs (Sarvesh 31, G Santosh 4/20, L Solayappan 3/31). Cricket Drome 150 in 29.3 ovs (S Siddharth 48, S Nikhil 32 n.o, S Sarvesh 4/30, S Vigneshwar 3/15) bt Future CA 91/8 in 30 ovs (V Veda Varun 32).

Sivakumar takes six
Medium pacer P Sivakumar’s 6 for 45 helped Komaleeswarar CC get the better of Mambalam Mosquitos by three wickets in a TNCA fourth division ‘B’ zone league match.

Brief scores: III Division: ‘A’ Zone: Reserve Bank RC 180 in 49.3 ovs (T Vignesh Pathy 78) bt Krishnaraj Memorial Club 140 in 41.2 ovs (G Sathish Kumar 32 n.o, M Lakshminarayanan 4/42, Srinivasan Srikanth 3/36). Nungambakkam CC 143 in 43 ovs (M Sabari Prabhu 3/42, R Adhitya Rishi 3/41) lost to Southern Railway Sports Associaton 145/7 in 36.4 ovs (P Dhanasekhar 36, R Paul Johnson 34, T Muralitharan 4/35). IV Division ‘B’: Mambalam Mosquitos 164 in 42.3 ovs (P Babu 67, P Sivakumar 6/45) lost to Komaleeswarar CC 170/7 in 40.3 ovs (MS Raja 47, S Senthil Kumar 3/58). Ranji CC 188 in 48.3 ovs (PL Harshavardhan 48, S Ravikumar 40, Sanchan P Shaju 35, K Meganathan 3/32, KP Sharan 3/47) bt Chennai Port Sports Council 158 in 46.1 ovs (P Kanish Prabhu 38, K Meganathan 33, M Prashaanth 4/50, G Jagannathan 3/30).

