Easy victory for Kundana, moves into quarterfinals

Top Seed Kundana Sri posted an easy victory (6-1, 6-0) over Merlin Sweeti in the girls’ pre-quarterfinals of the VST-U-18 AITA tennis tournament, being held at MPTA-KTC courts.

Published: 03rd January 2020 02:36 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Top Seed Kundana Sri posted an easy victory (6-1, 6-0) over Merlin Sweeti in the girls’ pre-quarterfinals of the VST-U-18 AITA tennis tournament, being held at MPTA-KTC courts.
Results: Kundana bt Merlin Sweeti 6-1, 6-0; Yogisha bt TV Devasree 6-0, 6-1; Charmi Gopinath bt Samyuktha Vinod Kumar 6-0, 6-1; Nichole bt Varshini M 6-0, 6-1; Kanira Senthil bt T Nithima 6-7 (7), 6-0, 6-2; Anjali Sadagopan bt Harini Suresh 6-1, 6-1; Kavika Senthil bt Aasha Devi 6-3, 6-0; Utsah Kalra bt Abinaya Caitlyn Sweeton 6-2, 6-2.

CDCA selection trials
Chengalpattu District Cricket Association will be conducting a selections-cum-junior coaching programme for boys below 12 years of age. Boys born on or after September 1, 2007 are eligible to attend on January 11 and 12 at Sumangali ground, Santosapuram, Chennai 73. Registration forms can be collected from January 4 at the CDCA office, Sumangali cricket grounds. Qualified coaches will train the selected boys at the Sumangali floodlight cricket centre from January 22. Contact: 9962326802.

Table tennis league
The Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association league will be held from January 19 in Chennai. This tournament is being held to hand exposure to players from the state. The league will feature four categories: 1. Elite group: (top ranked players of the state): the matches will involve 5 singles and 2 doubles. A team will consist of men, women, youth boys, youth girls and sub junior (boys or girls). The format for the other three groups: Five singles matches in ABC/XYZ  format.  2. Sub juniors: Players below 15 years of age. 3. Corporates: other than students are eligible. 4. Open: This is open for all. Team can consist of men, women, boys, girls, veterans, corporates. The total prize money is `4 lakh.

