Home Sport Other

Letter of interest to host CWG soon

 Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra met with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday to apprise him of the decisions taken during the body’s AGM on Monday.

Published: 03rd January 2020 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and IOA president Narinder Batra in New Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra met with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday to apprise him of the decisions taken during the body’s AGM on Monday.
The most important part of the discussion was IOA’s change in stance with regards to participation in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham. With IOA deciding to participate in the Games, India are set to send their athletes for the competition.

The discussion also included talks on how IOA is planning to write to Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) regarding archery in the sports programme as well as shooting. Both are not part of core sports and after the Birmingham edition decided not to include shooting, IOA had initially decided to withdraw.

Now that ISSF and NRAI have come on board and decided to host a Commonwealth Shooting Championship in the country, IOA also wants a similar arrangement for archery. The CGF is yet to agree to the proposal which includes counting the medals won as part of the overall medals tally.

The IOA had also announced plans to bid for the 2032 Olympics as well as the CWG in 2026. But the communication from the IOA president, on Thursday, makes no mention of the 2032 Olympics. Official expression of interest to the government to formally bid for the events might follow soon. The interest to host the CWG will also be communicated to the CGF in due course of time.The sports minister gave a very patient hearing to all the points raised by the IOA chief. They also discussed India’s preparation for the 2020 Olympics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp