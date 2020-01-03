Letter of interest to host CWG soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra met with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday to apprise him of the decisions taken during the body’s AGM on Monday.

The most important part of the discussion was IOA’s change in stance with regards to participation in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham. With IOA deciding to participate in the Games, India are set to send their athletes for the competition.

The discussion also included talks on how IOA is planning to write to Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) regarding archery in the sports programme as well as shooting. Both are not part of core sports and after the Birmingham edition decided not to include shooting, IOA had initially decided to withdraw.

Now that ISSF and NRAI have come on board and decided to host a Commonwealth Shooting Championship in the country, IOA also wants a similar arrangement for archery. The CGF is yet to agree to the proposal which includes counting the medals won as part of the overall medals tally.

The IOA had also announced plans to bid for the 2032 Olympics as well as the CWG in 2026. But the communication from the IOA president, on Thursday, makes no mention of the 2032 Olympics. Official expression of interest to the government to formally bid for the events might follow soon. The interest to host the CWG will also be communicated to the CGF in due course of time.The sports minister gave a very patient hearing to all the points raised by the IOA chief. They also discussed India’s preparation for the 2020 Olympics.