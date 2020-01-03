Home Sport Other

Several takeaways for G Sathiyan from Korea

Regarding the training itself, the Arjuna awardee worked on his service, reception, third ball and fourth. Indians, according to Sathiyan, are good at rallies.

Published: 03rd January 2020

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  G Sathiyan, India’s highest-ranked paddler, returned from South Korea on Monday, after his training stint. Even though the camp was for eight days, the World No 30 managed to work on basics. Sathiyan feels that he has improved a lot in the short span. The trip, funded by TOP Scheme and facilitated by Table Tennis Federation of India, saw the Chennai athlete train at National Training Center in Jincheon from December 22 to 30. He had top Korean paddlers — Jang Woojin (13), Lee Sangsu (17), Jeoung Youngsik (18) and An Jaehyun (40) — for company.

“I’m the first Indian to train there. It was a one-of-a-kind experience. From training to infrastructure, everything was top-notch. Korean Table Tennis Association made sure that I got to spar with all top players. I cannot thank them enough.”Along with personal coach S Raman, Sathiyan had a plan ready for what all he’d be working on.  “It was a short tour. We needed to get the most out of it. The Korean players had their own programme, and I did a few variations keeping in mind how I usually train. I sent videos back to Raman sir, and we would discuss them at night.”

Regarding the training itself, the Arjuna awardee worked on his service, reception, third ball and fourth. Indians, according to Sathiyan, are good at rallies. But while facing top Asians, they cannot reach there if their first four balls are not up to the mark.“A quicker service, hitting with more top-spin and generally being more aggressive on the first four balls were some of the things that I worked on.  Hitting with my backhand was another aspect that I improved. Kim Taek-soo, their national coach, was very accommodating and helped whenever I asked.”

The Commonwealth Games medallist was impressed with the level of dedication he witnessed among athletes there, as well as their professional approach. He could not stop raving about the camp. “They had a routine and would stick to it religiously. From warming up to cooling down, they had a schedule. Everyone adhered to it. After training with them, I have to admit that even my fitness has gone up a few notches.

“I cannot even begin to describe how huge the center is. The gym there is bigger than my house! They have an abundance of tables and the temperature control system inside the hall was faultless. Hopefully, I can go back there soon.”With the Team Qualification event almost knocking at the door, Sathiyan has not wasted any time since his return. He has joined the camp in Chennai, which was happening simultaneously with the on in Jincheon. He will leave for Germany on Wednesday to fulfill his club commitments in Bundesliga, before joining the national camp in Dusseldorf.

