South Africa sojourn in store for India’s long and triple jumpers

If the initiative does happen, it will be a good chance for the athletes to secure qualification for Tokyo early.

Published: 03rd January 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

M Sreeshankar is among the long jumpers who will go to South Africa in February

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : South  Africa has emerged as a popular destination for Indian athletics of late. After Neeraj Chopra, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is planning to send long jumpers and triple jumpers to the Rainbow Nation. It is learnt that jumpers and foreign coach Bedros Bedrosian had requested AFI to send them so that they can get more time and competitions to qualify for the Olympics. “They are likely go in February. All top jumpers will be a part of the trip,” a highly-placed AFI source told this daily on Thursday.

If the initiative does happen, it will be a good chance for the athletes to secure qualification for Tokyo early. According to AFI’s calendar, the first Grand Prix — domestic competition where athletes can secure qualification — will be held in Patiala on March 20. The next will be five days later in Sangrur, Punjab, followed by the third in Delhi on March 29. Apart from a fourth Grand Prix on June 13, the athletes can use Federation Cup (April 10) and Inter-state Championships (June 25) to seal a ticket to Tokyo. 

Nine jumpers (four long jumpers and five triple jumpers) including Mohammed Salahuddin are already training under Bedros in Thiruvananthapuram. The likes of M Sreeshankar and Arpinder Singh are training separately. Arpinder is trying to get back to his best under Antony Yaich at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) at Vijayanagara. Sreeshankar is training under his father and AFI-appointed coach S Murali in Palakkad. However, all top jumpers will be a part of the trip to South Africa. 

“I’m not sure whether it is happening. I am yet to get confirmation. But I would like to go as it will give me more chances to qualify for Olympics. I hope my father can join me too,” Sreeshankar said. His coach Murali said that athletes can be tension-free if they seal qualification at the earliest. “We were preparing for competitions in March. But lets see what happens now,” he said. 

Arpinder had told this daily that he is planning a trip to Cape Town with IIS coaches and physios. But, a top AFI official revealed there are plans to include the 27-year-old as part of the national camp. However, it is not sure whether the triple jumper will join others for the trip to South Africa. “He can take a call on that,” the official said.

