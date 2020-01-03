Sushil Kumar pulls out, record entries in 74 kg trials

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The absence of Sushil Kumar seemingly has made 74kg the most crowded weight category in the men’s selection trials, in New Delhi on Friday. Eleven wrestlers, including three national champions (70kg, 74kg and 79kg), will compete in the event being held to select Indian freestyle and greco-roman teams for three tournaments, including Olympic qualifiers. Sushil cited a hand injury to skip the event. He had also submitted a medical certificate to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

“A total of 11 wrestlers will compete. A few wrestlers from 70kg and 79kg decided to change categories as the trials will help them make the cut for the Olympic qualifier,” national freestyle coach Jagminder Singh told this daily. Eighteen-year-old Gaurav Baliyan, from Uttar Pradesh, is the reigning 74kg national champion. Sandeep Maan (79kg) and Naveen (70kg), both national champions, will join him. Besides the trio, Parveen Rana, who lost to Gaurav in the nationals, Jitender (79kg runner-up), Vishal (70kg), Vinod Kumar (70kg) and Amit Dhankar (74kg) are the other contestants.

Gaurav Baliyan

“Competition is tough but I am prepared as the stakes are high this time,” Rana said.“I am not thinking about the crowded field. My goal is to book a berth for the upcoming events, including Olympic qualifiers,” Baliyan said.The selected teams will represent the country in the Ranking Series, in Rome from January 15 to 18. The same set of wrestlers will also compete at Asian Championships (in New Delhi from February 18 to 23) and Olympic qualifiers (in Xian (China) from March 27 to 29).

Though Sushil opted out of the event, he may still get a chance to compete in the Olympic qualifiers.“The selected 74kg wrestler will represent the country in Ranking Series and Asian Championships. If he performs, then he will be retained. If he doesn’t, the federation can organise trials for Olympic qualifiers. However, everything depends on results,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said.

Pawan to challenge Deepak

Pawan Saroha, former national champion and renowned wrestler Geeta Phogat’s husband, will compete in 86kg. Deepak Punia, who had already made the Olympics cut with a Worlds silver, will be his prime opponent. “I have not lost Olympics hopes yet. You never know. It’s a good opportunity to keep yourself ready,” Pawan said.