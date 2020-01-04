Home Sport Other

After No 1 status, Manav seeks more

Increased exposure as well as playing constantly with the likes of A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai have moulded him into a more rounded professional.

Published: 04th January 2020 10:32 AM

Manav Thakkar

Manav Thakkar (Photo| EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: WHAT a start to the New Year it has been for young Manav Thakkar. On Thursday, according to the latest ITTF rankings, he became the World No 1 in the U-21 category, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat.

Becoming No 1 in an age category is nothing new for the 19-year-old as he had done so in the U-18 category in February last year. “It feels great to start the year in such a fashion. Hopefully, this is the start of even better things to come,” he told this daily. Thakkar has topped with 6780 points.

The paddler from Surat reached the summit after clinching the U-21 men’s singles title at the ITTF Challenge Plus Benemax-Virgo North American Open last December. He beat Argentina’s Martin Bentancor 11-3, 11-5, 11-6 to win the crown.  

His other notable results include reaching the semifinals of the 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus, Oman Open and two quarterfinal appearances at the Indonesia and Croatia Challenge events. As Manav himself puts it, a strong showing in the senior event has translated into the age group category.

“Prior to the Canada tourney, I had just come back from the Asian Championship. My performance there gave me the confidence to play freely and I got the desired result.”

How does he juggle between senior and U-21 commitments? The Asian Games bronze medallist says he concentrates on the senior draw and that has always allowed him to play with more freedom when it comes to age group competition.

Increased exposure as well as playing constantly with the likes of A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai have moulded him into a more rounded professional. “I prioritise fitness since seeing senior stars in action. I try and pick up their best points and inculcate them into my game.”

He will head to Poland to play in the Polish Superliga for Gwaizda Bygdoz on January 7 before joining the national camp in Dusseldorf. Manav hardly seems to take pressure upon himself and despite playing such a fast sport, he loves to relax by listening to slow music. But he has his goals set. “Breaking into the top 100 and helping the team reach the Olympics and hopefully playing there!” he signed off.

