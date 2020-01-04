Now, AICF secy reveals new poll date

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tussle between the two factions of the All India Chess Federation intensified with secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan’s camp calling for a special general body meeting in Ahmedabad on February 9 for electing the new office-bearers.

Interestingly, the president PR Venketrama Raja had called for elections on February 10 after a meeting in Chennai last month. Raja’s faction had argued that since the AICF is headquartered in Chennai, the poll should be held there.

Chauhan said that he was fully within his rights to call for an election and the AICF constitution only empowered the president to chair the meeting. “The general body and the central council decided that the elections will be held in Ahmedabad on February 9. I just issued the circular,” Chauhan said. “If you see our constitution, the president’s duty is to just chair the meeting and give the casting vote, in case the votes are equal.”

The development comes after the Chauhan faction’s meeting in Bhopal on December 28, where the sports secretary RS Julaniya had asked them to work together. He even said that if they don’t iron out issues the ministry might be forced to take action. Sports Authority of India administrator Satyajit Sankrit was present as an observer on December 28. “The sports secretary met us,” said Chauhan. “But things did not materialise and there has been no follow-up from the ministry. But we are a separate autonomous body and for us, our constitution is the most important thing.”