Rishi gets the better of Akarsh to set up final with Monil in tennis meet

Published: 04th January 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Players of Ammu Cricket Club celebrate after winning the Villupuram District Cricket Association II Division League

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SECOND seed Rishi Pavendhan beat lucky loser Akarsh Gaonkar 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the boys’ semifinals of the VST U-18 AITA tournament conducted by MPTA at the KTC courts.
Results: (semifinals): Boys: Monil Lotlikar bt Tharakesh Ashokar 6-2, 6-4; Rishi Pavendhan bt Akarsh Gaonkar 6-3, 7-6 (3). Girls: Kundana Sri bt Joell Nichole 6-1, 7-6 (2); Utsah Kalra bt Anjali Sadagopan 6-0, 6-0.

Ramesh shines
Off-spinner R Ramesh’s 6/31 helped Twentieth Century Club beat BSNL Chennai Telephones Recreation Club by 139 runs in a TNCA fourth division B zone league match.
Brief scores: IV Division B: Twentieth Century Club 274/9 in 50 ovs (Pandiyan Palanivel 67, S Yathin 47, S Aravind 39; C Velmurugan 3/77) bt BSNL Chennai Telephones Recreation Club 135 in 39.4 ovs (T Ayyanar  Moorthi 37, M Sakthivel 32, R Ramesh 6/31).

Prasad takes seven-for
Bilva Prasad M starred with a seven-wicket haul as Monrose CC beat YMCA by 56 runs in a Ranipet District Association qualifying round match.

Brief scores: Monrose CC 146 in 34 ovs (K Tamil Selvan 50, S Yoganandham 34, Bilva Prasad M 7/27) bt YMCA 68 in 27.3 ovs (TG Vijaya Raghavan 3/14). NHK 113/9 in 30 ovs (MN Madhu Kumar 28, S Praveen Kumar 29; Prithviraj P 4/14) lost to Walaja CC 115/5 in 26 ovs. Jawahar CC 217/6 in 40 ovs (Lakshay Jain 76 n.o, Thabaarak Balk 45) bt IRI 115 in 35 ovs (Velmurugan K 4/15).
Tamil Nadu bag third place
Tamil Nadu men’s team defeated Odisha 15-10, 14-16, 15-12 to bag the third place in the 42nd senior national throwball championship, organised by the Throwball Federation of India at Rattala in West Bengal.

Results: Men: 3rd place: Tamil Nadu bt Odisha 15-10, 14-16, 15-12. Semifinals: Tamil Nadu lost to Delhi 12-15, 8-15. Quarterfinals: Tamil Nadu bt Karnataka 14-16,15-11, 15-6. League phase: Tamil Nadu bt Rajasthan 15-3, 15-2; Tamil Nadu bt MP 15-8, 15-9; Tamil Nadu bt Kerala 15-13, 15-6; Tamil Nadu bt Andhra Pradesh 15-12, 15-10.

