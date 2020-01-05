Home Sport Other

Women’s wrestling: Teen titans shine in Olympic qualifiers

Star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) won their respective bouts with ease.

Published: 05th January 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  Selection trials for picking the national women’s wrestling team witnessed a couple of upsets with heavyweights like Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda being knocked out by teenagers in the first round. Two-time World Cadet champion Sonam Malik shocked Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik while Anshu Malik stunned 2018 World Championship bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda. The trials in Lucknow were held in six Olympic weight categories to select the team for three international events including the Tokyo Games qualifier scheduled in March.

“Last year, Anshu lost to Pooja (Dhanda) on technicalities despite scoring equal points during the World Championship qualifier. She avenged the loss by winning in the first round this time,” Dharamvir Malik, Anshu’s father, told this daily. 

Hailing from a family of wrestlers, the 17-year-old from Haryana is being coached by Jagdeesh. “We (me and my elder brother Pawan) trained her in the beginning before Jagdeesh and Dilip Singh Malik took her under their wings. Pratap Sports School and Omprakash Dahiya also helped us a lot. She had won medals at the Cadet and junior level and this win presents her a great opportunity to graduate to senior level,” the father added.

Sonam Malik | PTI

Anshu beat Pooja and followed it up with a win over Mansi in the 57kg final to clinch a berth in the national squad. Seventeen-year-old Sonam defeated Sakshi and Radhika to win the 62kg weight category.
Other weight categories sprung no surprises as star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) won their respective bouts with ease. Nirmala Devi (50kg) and Kiran Godara (76kg) were other wrestlers to win the trials.

Despite the loss, Sakshi can still qualify for Olympics if Sonam fails to make it to the quadrennial event through the Asian qualifier. “All these wrestlers will continue to camp in Lucknow, which will conclude on March 31. The selected ones will compete in the upcoming events while others will train here in Lucknow. 

“Sakshi can still qualify through world qualifier scheduled in April if Sonam does not make it to the Tokyo Games via the Asian qualifier,” Kuldeep Singh, women’s wrestling national coach, said. The winners will compete first in the Ranking Series slated in Rome from January 15 to 18. It will be followed by the Asian Championships scheduled in New Delhi from February 18 to 23. The Asian qualifier will be held in Xian, China from March 27 to 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women wrestlers Indian wrestlers wrestling Pooja Dhanda Sakshi Malik Anshu Malik Sonam Malik
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp