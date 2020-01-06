All India Chess Federation: One meeting, two different minutes

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The factional feud that plagues the All India Chess Federation (AICF) seems to get more dramatic with every twist and turn. On Friday, its secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, defying president PR Venketrama Raja, had called for polls on February 9, claiming that the February 28 special general body meeting in Bhopal empowered him to do so. Now both factions are circulating minutes of the same meeting that offer drastically different versions of events.

“These are the only valid minutes for the agenda undertaken in that meeting that is single agenda on Bengal Chess Association issue,” says AICF treasurer Kishor Bandekar in the mail that was being circulated by Raja’s faction. “The secretary of the federation Mr Bharat Singh is circulating some documents as minutes of the said meeting issued by emails to the affiliated state members of the AICF (which) are illegal, invalid and blatantly false and (should) be ignored as the minutes circulated herein are the only valid minutes of the said meeting.”

According to this version of the minutes, the only agenda of the meeting was ‘to discuss the irregularities connected with the submission of the utilisation certificate to the ministry with regards to the national sub-junior chess championship held in Kolkata during July 2018’. “The president after hearing both sides said that we will wait for the result of the above investigation from the police and forward the same to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for their decision in the matter,” it says. “At this juncture, Bharat Singh Chauhan misbehaved by taking the mike without the consent of the president and started chairing the meeting himself and didn’t allow the president to function. He hijacked the meeting and started announcing one after the other...Due to the atmosphere that prevailed and there was no sense of order, the meeting could not be continued.”

The minutes being circulated by Chauhan’s faction though paint a different picture. According to them, after disposing of two matters on the agenda, the meeting arrives at the third item — ‘to explore the possibility of the early election in AICF, given the extraordinary situation’. “...the house resolved that the election will take place on 09.02.2020 at Ahmedabad (venue for national team championship) which is a Sunday, under retired Supreme Court judge. The secretary should circulate the entire schedule for the elections as per the constitution. Unilateral announcement of elections by president and formation of a committee is declared null and void,” it says.

According to this version of the minutes, the meeting then goes on to declare that the show-cause notice issued by the president on 06.12.209 to the hon’ble secretary is with mala fide intention. “Members of the GBM were satisfied with the reply given by the secretary,” it says.