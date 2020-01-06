Home Sport Other

All India Chess Federation: One meeting, two different minutes

The minutes being circulated by Chauhan’s faction though paint a different picture.

Published: 06th January 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The factional feud that plagues the All India Chess Federation (AICF) seems to get more dramatic with every twist and turn. On Friday, its secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, defying president PR Venketrama Raja, had called for polls on February 9, claiming that the February 28 special general body meeting in Bhopal empowered him to do so. Now both factions are circulating minutes of the same meeting that offer drastically different versions of events.

“These are the only valid minutes for the agenda undertaken in that meeting that is single agenda on Bengal Chess Association issue,” says AICF treasurer Kishor Bandekar in the mail that was being circulated by Raja’s faction. “The secretary of the federation Mr Bharat Singh is circulating some documents as minutes of the said meeting issued by emails to the affiliated state members of the AICF (which) are illegal,  invalid and blatantly false and (should) be ignored as the minutes circulated herein are the only valid minutes of the said meeting.”

According to this version of the minutes, the only agenda of the meeting was ‘to discuss the irregularities connected with the submission of the utilisation certificate to the ministry with regards to the national sub-junior chess championship held in Kolkata during July 2018’. “The president after hearing both sides said that we will wait for the result of the above investigation from the police and forward the same to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for their decision in the matter,” it says. “At this juncture, Bharat Singh Chauhan misbehaved by taking the mike without the consent of the president and started chairing the meeting himself and didn’t allow the president to function. He hijacked the meeting and started announcing one after the other...Due to the atmosphere that prevailed and there was no sense of order, the meeting could not be continued.”

The minutes being circulated by Chauhan’s faction though paint a different picture. According to them, after disposing of two matters on the agenda, the meeting arrives at the third item — ‘to explore the possibility of the early election in AICF, given the extraordinary situation’. “...the house resolved that the election will take place on 09.02.2020 at Ahmedabad (venue for national team championship) which is a Sunday, under retired Supreme Court judge. The secretary should circulate the entire schedule for the elections as per the constitution. Unilateral announcement of elections by president and formation of a committee is declared null and void,” it says.

According to this version of the minutes, the meeting then goes on to declare that the show-cause notice issued by the president on 06.12.209 to the hon’ble secretary is with mala fide intention. “Members of the GBM were satisfied with the reply given by the secretary,” it says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Chess Federation
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp