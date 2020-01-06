Stopover Europe before Tokyo test

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has come up with a detailed plan for the quarter-milers until the Tokyo Olympics, with an aim of qualifying as many athletes for the quadrennial event. Four years ago, in Rio, a record number of athletes (35) had represented the country. This year, the hope is to cross that number.

Currently at the national camp in Thiruvananthapuram along with foreign coach Galina Bukharina, the squad will be visiting two European nations as they prepare for Tokyo. But before that, they will head to Patiala to train for the Indian Grand Prix and the Federation Cup. “The camp for quarter-milers will be in Thiruvananthapuram until February 15 and then it will move to Patiala. The team will participate at the Indian Grand Prix and the Federation Cup in March-April. They will stay in Patiala until April 15, then shift to Antalya, Turkey from April 16 for a month,” deputy chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said. The decision was taken after AFI officials had a meeting with all the top coaches.

Interestingly, the Polish city of Spala, where the team had a controversial long spell of training last year, has not found the calendar. After Antalya, the team will head to the Czech Republic. This time, the duration has been reduced to a month. Many athletes felt that the stay outside India was too long last time. There were reports that suggested that some of them found it difficult to adjust to food and conditions there. “They will stay in Turkey until May 16 and then shift to the Czech Republic. The team will be there till mid-June before shifting base to Bengaluru on June 15,” Radhakrishnan added. The dates have been planned in such a way that the athletes get a chance to participate in all the qualifying events happening in India. “In Bengaluru, they will compete at Inter-state Senior Athletics Championships. After they qualify for the Olympics, the camp will shift to either Tokyo or South Korea in the first week of July for further preparation.”

The AFI’s admiration for the relay teams is an open secret. After the high of 2018, last year was a reality check. Apart from a silver medal for the women’s 4x400m team at the Asian Championships, none of the teams managed a podium finish in Qatar. That was followed by men and women finishing 17th and the mixed team 15th at the IAAF World Relay in May in Yokohama. Ahead of these events too, the team had undergone training stints abroad. However, none of that reflected in their performances. At the Worlds in Doha, the mixed relay team got back some confidence as they sealed a Tokyo berth by qualifying for the finals.