Teams retain India stars in their ranks for next edition of TNPL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Ashwin and Washington Sundar have been retained by Dindigul Dragons and Tuti Patriots in the TNPL 2020 player-retention list that was released by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Sunday.

Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik were the other two internationals who were held on to by their respective teams. While the Test veteran was retained by Trichy Warriors, Karaikudi Kaalai kept the stumper-batsman in their fold.

TNPL governing council has approved player regulations for the edition. Teams were allowed to retain three players, with two who have represented Tamil Nadu in senior domestic tournaments. Fresh registrations for all Tamil Nadu players who have not been retained will start from Monday. Forms can be obtained from TNCA’s office, or can be downloaded from www.tnca.cricket. Entries close on January 25.

Retentions: Tuti Patriorts: Washington Sundar, Akshay V Srinivasan, Ganesh Moorthi. Chepauk Super Gilles: Kaushik Gandhi, Alexander R, U Sasidev. Kovai Kings: M Shahrukh Khan, T Natarajan, Ajith Ram. Madurai Panthers: KB Arun Karthick, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kiran Akash. Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav. Kanchi Veerans: B Aparajith, R Sanjay Yadav, Harish NS. Dindigul Dragons: R Ashwin, R Vivek, M Silambarasan. Karaikudi Kaalai: Dinesh Karthik, R Rajkumar, Maan K Bafna.

Ravi slams ton

Ravi Thakur’s 159 helped Himachal Pradesh post 312/3 against Tamil Nadu on the first day of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 clash in Tirunelveli. Digvijay Rangi also starred for the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 84 at stumps.

Brief scores: HP 312/3 in 90 ovs (Ravi Thakur 159, Digvijay Rangi 84 n.o) vs TN.

Harish advances in TT meet

Chennai’s K Harish notched up an easy win in a Qualifying Round 1 tie of UTT 65th National School Games table tennis meet in Vadodara. Harish beat Manipur’s Nandeibam Bolex 11-3, 11-9, 11-8. In the U-17 girls’ sec, Puducherry’s Jayashri beat Uttar Pradesh’s Suvidha Yadav 11-7, 8-11, 11-1, 11-9.

Vidyuth scalps six

P Vidyuth’s 6/74 saw Tamil Nadu restrict J&K to 268 in their second innings in their Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in Coimbatore.

Brief scores: J&K 57 & 268 in 75.1 ovs (Kanhaiya Wadhawan 54, Yawer Hassan 57; P Vidyuth 6/74) vs Tamil Nadu 249 in 59.4 ovs & 5/0 in 2 ovs.

Vijay shines

M Vijay’s 49 helped Medavakkam CC defeat Venkatesan CC by four wickets in their Chengalpattu District Cricket Association Senior Division League match in Santoshpuram.

Brief scores: Venkatesan CC 177/7 in 30 ovs (V Rajesh 41; R Mathanraj 3/26) lost to Medavakkam CC 178/6 in 28.3 ovs (M Vijay 49, S Jayanth 32).

Rooney nets hat-trick

FC Madras began their Hero sub-junior league campaign with a 4-1 win over Aazura FC in a Chennai zone match in Thoraipakkam. Midfielder Rooney scored a hat-trick for FC Madras, with Thomas scoring the other goal. Safwaan scored a consolation goal for the losing side.