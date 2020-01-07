Home Sport Other

After trials success, Gaurav Solanki looking to be more offensive

Solanki, along with the coaches, had just about enough time in hand to build on that breakthrough victory.

Published: 07th January 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Gaurav Solanki will next be competing in Olympic Qualifier event in China (File Photo)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gaurav Solanki had generated quite a buzz not so long ago by winning the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in his very first attempt. A handsome feat for any budding star. And that could not have come at a better time for the boxer from Haryana — just two years ahead of the
Tokyo Olympics.

Solanki, along with the coaches, had just about enough time in hand to build on that breakthrough victory.
However, his joy was short-lived. In the very next tournament (Asiad), the army man failed to live up to the rigours of the sport, crashing out in the first round itself.

It’s been a tough journey for Solanki since that eye-opening knock. With serious competition in the national camp, he had taken the backseat and there were doubts if he could pick himself up on time to live his Olympic dream.But for a man who had beaten the odds to make it so far in the sport, the place that he found himself in was nothing new. He knew he just had to be patient, put his head down, train hard and make the most of the rare chances that he gets.

And that hard work has borne fruit as he cashed in his chance by winning the recently-concluded selection trials for the 1st Olympic Qualifier event to be held in China. In the process, he outdid the experienced Kavinder Singh Bisht and went on to beat national champ Mohammad Hussamuddin. “It was a great experience. I had big expectations for myself and everything went according to plan,” Solanki said.
Expectations had swelled after a silver medal in the Umakhnov Memorial International boxing meet in Russia. That incidentally was his first big test after shifting from 52 kg to 57 kg. He said that he had just focussed on the basics. “I had worked on my strength and technique in the last few months.”

CA Kuttappa, the men’s national chief coach, has seen him sweat hard from close quarters and lauded his level of dedication. “I don’t have to tell him much. He puts the hard yards during the training,” Kuttappa noted.

However, the Dronacharya awardee was not satisfied by his ward’s boxing style during the trials that were held in Ballary. “Credit to him, he won tough bouts against Kavinder and Hussamuddin. But you cannot play safe. But I felt he was a little too defensive and he didn’t throw many punches. At the international level, boxers from his weight category are quick and one needs to execute more punches in order for it to become a success,” he noted.

That’s Kuttappa’s focus right now as he looks to bring the best out of Solanki’s abilities ahead of the crucial Olympic qualifiers scheduled to be held early next month.

Solanki, likewise, is aware that he still has plenty to work on and he’s determined to leave no stone unturned in his quest for an Olympic quota. “Like everyone, I have my strengths and weaknesses. I’ll just look to focus on my weakness and work on them in the days to come,” Solanki signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaurav Solanki Tokyo Olympics Boxing Indian boxers
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp