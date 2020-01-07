Odisha to host Khelo India University Games

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: OVER 4,000 athletes from 100 universities across the country will vie for top honours in 17 different disciplines during the first edition of Khelo India University Games scheduled in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made an announcement in this regard during the launching ceremony of the event on Monday.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University will host the event. Minister for sports and youth affairs Kiren Rijiju, human resources and development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, and petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said that ministry will organise four major national events every year under Khelo India programme. “In an attempt to make the country a sporting powerhouse, four events namely youth games, university games, school games and indigenous sports or sports for disable persons will be organised under the tag of Khelo India.

“’One-state-one-sport’ plan will be implemented soon, under which every state will adopt and nourish a particular sport of its choice and potential. The central government will provide financial support for this scheme whereas the state will provide the infrastructure and other logistic support.”

Seventeen disciplines in the event include archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi.

The sports minister believed that promoting sports in the school as well as university level will strengthen the country as a superpower in sports. “The Khelo India University Games will not only give a platform to young students to showcase their talent but in the long run it will also develop a culture to pursue sports at this level and eventually contribute to the goal of topping the medal tally in events like the Asian Games and Olympics. I’m confident that in the 2028 Olympics, India will be among the top countries.”

While thanking the sports minister, Odisha chief minister said, “I’m truly delighted to announce that the first edition of the Khelo India University Games will be held in Bhubaneswar. Today Odisha is recognized in the field of sports, not just for hosting marquee events, but also for producing sportspersons.”

Dutee Chand, one of the celebrated athletes from Odisha, was also present at the ceremony to unveil the edition’s logo and Games jersey.