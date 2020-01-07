Home Sport Other

Target 201 & above as Mirabai Chanu seeks ticket for Tokyo Olympics

In this metric, Chanu is favourite to stamp her name in April but Sharma advices caution for the meet in Kazakhstan.

Published: 07th January 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mirabai Chanu won 48kg gold at the 2017 World Championships

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The festivities have come to a finish. Season’s greetings have been doled out and India’s top athletes have returned back to base camp after enjoying a few guilt-free sweets over the last few weeks. The best in badminton are already in Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysia Masters as they aim to gun down an Olympic place in the next four months. Other athletes will soon join them in competitions around the world as they take aim for Tokyo.

One category of athletes, the lifters, however, will continue to be in camp in Patiala for the next four months. They will work on their technique and iron out flaws to prepare for Asian Championships at Nur-Sultan (April 16 - April 25). “That is what we are working towards,” senior lifting coach Vijay Sharma says. “It is the last of the qualifiers for the Olympics so it is a very important event for us.”

There are some 60-odd lifters in Patiala but most of the attention is trained on some of the country’s best, including former world champion Mirabai Chanu. The 25-year-old is odds on to qualify for the Games, something she will be assured of if she has a good outing in Nur-Sultan. “We are working on her squats right now,” Sharma says. “The key is to get her power up and the routine now is designed to optimise that aspect.”

Chanu, who competes in the 49kg category, won gold at the Qatar International Cup last month but her total lift of 194kg was disappointing. Sharma is of the opinion that she can overhaul her tally of 201kg at the Asian Championships. “We will be peaking towards achieving that milestone,” he says. “But we should also be careful of not overworking because the Olympics is just three months after that and it’s very difficult to be at our peak two times in three months.”

The qualifying system for Tokyo in weightlifting is such that all athletes will have to compete in six events in a specific time period with the international federation taking into account the four best from the six. In this metric, Chanu is favourite to stamp her name in April but Sharma advices caution for the meet in Kazakhstan. “We are not looking at a medal bracket there. Our aim there is to do well (lift above 201kg) and confirm our spot.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirabai Chanu weightlifting Indian weightlifters Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp