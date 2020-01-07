World Archery backs IOA's Commonwealth Archery Championship proposal

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: World Archery has agreed to lend its support to the Indian Olympic Association’s proposal of organising a Commonwealth Archery Championship in India a few months prior to the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The IOA had written to Commonwealth Games Federation regarding hosting such an event for shooting and archery. Both sports are not part of the CGF core programme. The sports ministry, on Saturday, had given their “in-principle agreement” to the IOA’s proposal.

WA, in their letter to the IOA, has suggested that mixed team events be added to the roster as they are a part of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics schedule.

“World Archery is giving its full support to this proposal to have an Archery competition in India as part of the Commonwealth Games friendship programme. We will work together with the Indian Government, IOA and you to finalise the details and the exact programme but would suggest adding the mixed team events which will also feature in Tokyo 2020,” WA secretary Tom Dielen’s letter, in possession of this daily, read.

Incidentally, the addition of mixed team events (four) was proposed by the ISSF as well, in their letter to the IOA on Saturday. World Archery has also agreed to provide technical assistance during the competition while also promoting the event among member nations. Records created during the meet will be deemed as valid world records if created.

“World Archery would recognise the event for World Records as well as enter it on the World Ranking. We will promote the event among our member associations and provide the necessary technical assistance.”

The Archery Association of India has remained under suspension after parallel elections were conducted by two factions — one in New Delhi and the other in Chandigarh. The government is set to fund the competition with IOA looking after the process till polls are conducted. AAI elections will be held on January 18.

“Since you are part of the transitory committee, we are facing some issues with the Indian Archery Association but these should be resolved during the coming months and we will work with the newly elected president to make this event a success. In the meantime, we will continue the dialogue with the Commonwealth Games Federation to include Archery in the Commonwealth Games,” the letter stated.

Nomination day

Monday was the last date for filing nominations. According to by-laws in the AAI constitution, a candidate seeking election as an office-bearer has to present his nomination form in person. But the Returning Officer PK Tripathi has agreed that it will be difficult for everyone to do so and hence nomination forms can be submitted by representatives of candidates in a sealed cover.

The president’s post is to be contested between Union Minister Arjun Munda and BVP Rao. Rao’s candidature is from Assam while he is a resident of Hyderabad. According to AAI’s constitution Article 16 (b), “An office-bearer shall be a domicile citizen of India and a domicile of the state whose Archery Association he/she represents.”

Sources in the opposition camp have indicated that they will ask for the necessary proof and if he cannot provide, will be disqualified. It remains to be seen if any further controversy is stoked because of this.