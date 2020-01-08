Home Sport Other

Hockey India serves notice of merger to 10 member units

Upto 10 additional state member hockey units have been given time till June 30, 2020, to merge with the permanent state units.

Published: 08th January 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Upto 10 additional state member hockey units have been given time till June 30, 2020, to merge with the permanent state units. If they don’t, their membership with Hockey India ‘will deemed to be withdrawn’ on July 1, according to a letter sent by the body to the 10 additional units in question. 
HI have taken this step as they are required to follow ‘Clause 31.1.3 of the IOA Constitution,’ as stated by the letter, a copy of which is with this daily. Clause 31.1.3 states that: “The right to vote in any of the National Sports Federation is granted to those Associations that have only one Sports Association in one State for those sports. It implies, therefore, that in the field of sports, it will be ‘one State, one Unit’ and at the national level it will also be one unit (NSF) for one sport.” 

HI took the decision at its Congress on November 30, 2019. While the additional state units are free to field teams for the nationals till June 30, once the new rule comes into effect that’s no longer possible. “The teams of your unit will be permitted to participate in the scheduled events being conducted by Hockey India upto 30th June, 2020 as per present practice. Further, from 1st July, 2020 onwards the membership of your unit with Hockey India will deemed to be withdrawn and you will be required to coordinate your sports activities related to hockey with respective State Member Unit,” the letter further added.

A few additional units have already asked what happens to academy sides (Madhya Pradesh State Hockey Academy for instance). HI are yet to get back to them with a concrete answer. Attempts to reach HI went in vain.    Ten units in question: Andhra Hockey Association, Hockey Madhya Bharat, Hockey Bhopal, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha, Hockey Patiala, Bengaluru Hockey Association, Hockey Coorg, Hockey Him, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd, Vidarbha Hockey Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp