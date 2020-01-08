Hockey India serves notice of merger to 10 member units

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Upto 10 additional state member hockey units have been given time till June 30, 2020, to merge with the permanent state units. If they don’t, their membership with Hockey India ‘will deemed to be withdrawn’ on July 1, according to a letter sent by the body to the 10 additional units in question.

HI have taken this step as they are required to follow ‘Clause 31.1.3 of the IOA Constitution,’ as stated by the letter, a copy of which is with this daily. Clause 31.1.3 states that: “The right to vote in any of the National Sports Federation is granted to those Associations that have only one Sports Association in one State for those sports. It implies, therefore, that in the field of sports, it will be ‘one State, one Unit’ and at the national level it will also be one unit (NSF) for one sport.”

HI took the decision at its Congress on November 30, 2019. While the additional state units are free to field teams for the nationals till June 30, once the new rule comes into effect that’s no longer possible. “The teams of your unit will be permitted to participate in the scheduled events being conducted by Hockey India upto 30th June, 2020 as per present practice. Further, from 1st July, 2020 onwards the membership of your unit with Hockey India will deemed to be withdrawn and you will be required to coordinate your sports activities related to hockey with respective State Member Unit,” the letter further added.

A few additional units have already asked what happens to academy sides (Madhya Pradesh State Hockey Academy for instance). HI are yet to get back to them with a concrete answer. Attempts to reach HI went in vain. Ten units in question: Andhra Hockey Association, Hockey Madhya Bharat, Hockey Bhopal, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha, Hockey Patiala, Bengaluru Hockey Association, Hockey Coorg, Hockey Him, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd, Vidarbha Hockey Association.