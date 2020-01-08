Tokyo Olympics: Preparatory camp for javelin throwers in South Africa

TN Vimal Sankar By

CHENNAI: Plans and developments are plenty as Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has its sights trained on Tokyo Olympics. A day after New Year, a detailed training scheme was charted out for the quarter-milers training in Antalya, Turkey and Czech Republic.Now, it is the turn of javelin throwers. According to AFI high-performance director Volker Herrmann, Shivpal Singh and Vipin Kasana have joined Neeraj Chopra, U-18 national record holder Rohit Yadav and German bio-mechanics coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz in Potchefstroom (South Africa) for training on Tuesday.

Coach Uwe Hohn has also accompanied the athletes. Annu Rani and Sahil Silwal are also expected to fly out soon.“Annu and Sahil were also supposed to leave together. But we were facing some issues with Annu’s passport. That caused a delay in the visa application. The embassy was not functioning because of New Year. But as soon as the issue is sorted, they will also join them,” said Volker. While all throwers are high-profile names, Sahil’s is a surprise inclusion. But AFI rates him highly, and the 20-year-old did produce a personal best of 78.5m at Tatyana Kolpakova international athletics meet in Bishkek last year.

“They all will be training together for the next six to eight weeks. But we have not planned anything regarding the competitions yet. That depends on the training,” remarked Volker. “We don’t want to rush anyone. But if everything is smooth, they might participate in some small competitions in South Africa. Our plan is to make sure everyone takes part in the Grand Prix (March) and Federation Cup (April).”

Jinson recovering well

While there have been no developments with regards to the appointment of a new foreign middle and long-distance coach, 1500m specialist Jinson Johnson’s recovery is going well, according to Volker.

He had injured his Achilles heel tendon in Colorado Spr­i­ngs. Australian Ben Green is AFI’s choice for the coaching role. “Jinson is back and has st­arted track work. He’s not had any pain. But we are processing what to do with him, Avinash Sable and others.”