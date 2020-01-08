Quota secured, Fouaad Mirza eyes eligibility cut for making equestrian history

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fouaad Mirza has earned India an equestrian quota for Tokyo Games. The 27-year-old, who topped the zonal standings (South East Asia, Oceania) in Olympic ranking (Group G) after the end of European season last year, had an inkling that he had achieved the same last November. But it was finally on paper on Tuesday.“To be honest, I had done some math after the end of the European season. I’d concluded that I was in the reckoning,” he told this daily from his base in Germany. “But it’s still an out of the world feeling when it’s finally official... Now that it’s on paper, you know it’s happening.”

But Mirza, who is supported by Embassy Group, isn’t counting his chickens yet. Even though he has a chance to become the first Indian equestrian athlete since the Sydney Games and third overall (Imtiaz Anees in Sydney 2000 and Late Wing Commander IJ Lamba in Atlanta four years earlier), he himself is yet to earn the right to go to Tokyo. Because of the unique nature of the sport, Mirza has to obtain what ­is known as Minimum ­Eligibility Requirement (MER) in CCI four star long format. “I have an MER in the format. I need to get one in the long format as well.” To do this, Mirza has targeted two meets, one each in April and May. Even though it sounds easy, that is far from the truth.

“I will go for the event in April with Fernhill Facetime and Seigneur Medicott. In May, I will have my two other horses, Touchingwood and Dajara 4.” Mirza will obtain an MER if he can clear certain pre-determined metrics in dressage (60 per cent plus), cross country (no penalties) and show jumping (16 penalties or fewer). If he fails to do it in the event in April, he has one more chance in May. He is confident that he can clear it. But the path is brutal, especially on horses.

That’s why Mirza’s preparation has been meticulous. “This winter, I invested in technology. I bought some heart-rate monitors, did a lot of reading... I decided to go down the scientific route.”His next three months read like an upcoming Christian Bale movie. “There will be some slow training, riding in the forests... Stuff like that. Then, I will work­ on technique. The final part ­­will be about working on the c­ardiovascular aspect.That’s­ ­­important during galloping. In all, the horses will roughly clock 4,000km before that event in April.”

When Mirza spoke to this daily after winning the Arjuna Award last year, he had his eyes on bigger fish. He concedes that winning an Olympic quota was on his mind then. Now, he has again shifted his goalpost. “This (a quota) is obviously a great feeling, but now the work begins to ensure that I go to Tokyo. Not just making that trip, but competing well. I don’t want to go there to finish 42nd. Nobody remembers that rider. I want to do well.”

Tuesday was Mirza’s latest milestone in a remarkable 16 months. He rose to prominence at the 2018 Asiad with an individual-eventing silver; the first for India in equestrian since 1982. He also got India the second place in the team event. If his recent rise is anything to go by, Mirza will ace the MER test come April.