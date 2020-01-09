Home Sport Other

FIRs against those who misused WFI certificates  

Wrestling

For representational purposes

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) may get FIRs registered against those who misused its participation certificates to land government jobs. The body has already issued notices to these culprits asking them to reveal the names of those who gave them participation certificates. The accused have been given a week to respond and the deadline might be extended. However, if they still fail to furnish requisite details, then the federation will lodge complaints.

“Around 15-16 such cases from 2019 have come to light, after we received participation certificates from a potential employer for cross-verification,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said.“They were original but names were fake. The accused who imprinted their names on the certificates have been served notices. They have been asked to furnish details, including the source.”

The deadline will end on Monday but Tomar said it can be extended. “Our objective is to catch those who make such certificates available, leading to misuse. If the accused provide us names, we will be able to catch them. But if they don’t, then we are left with no option than file FIRs against them.”

Earlier this year, WFI received certificates from Bihar Regimental Centre (BRC), Danapur Cantonment, for verification. Most of them were from 38th Boys Freestyle, Greco-Roman and 21st Women’s Junior National Wrestling Championships held in Surat last February. A few of the accused also submitted participation certificates of the championships held in Jaipur in 2018.    

The accused, backed by fake participation certificates, allegedly wanted to enter their names for trials organised by Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) for recruitment under sports quota. Most of the aspirants who were caught red-handed hail from either Goa or Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, WFI had expressed possible involvement of officials from various state units in the scam. They had also expressed the possibility of these officials selling certificates to job aspirants for financial gain.

