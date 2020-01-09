Home Sport Other

Raja camp looks at legal route for All India Chess Federation polls

AICF is vertically split at the moment, with the president and secretary clashing over many issues.

Published: 09th January 2020 11:54 AM

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The battle within the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is headed for the courts again. The faction led by president PR Venketrama Raja is likely to approach the Madras High Court challenging the elections called on February 9 by secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, whose faction insists that the meeting to elect new office-bearers is on course.

AICF is vertically split at the moment, with the president and secretary clashing over many issues. The Raja group announced at a meeting in Chennai on December 14 that elections will be held in Chennai on February 10. Chauhan’s faction declared at another meeting in Bhopal on December 28 that Ahmedabad will host the polls on February 9.

The second meeting was held in the presence of Satyajit Sankrit, an observer from sports ministry. His report can be crucial in determining which way it goes. Members of both factions said on Wednesday that the AICF was still to hear from the ministry in this regard.

Not waiting for the observer’s report, the Raja faction has decided to approach the Madras High Court and seek a stay on the elections called by Chauhan. According to sources, the appeal is likely to be filed in the next few days. The Raja faction had filed another appeal at the same court, against a general body meeting called by Chauhan on December 22. That hearing got deferred from January 3 and is expected on January 22 now.

The Chauhan section has already issued a circular saying that elections will be held on February 9 with a retired Supreme Court judge as observer. Chauhan said on Wednesday that there are no changes to the plan. The Raja faction says their claims are illegal. With both sides saying they have the support of enough state units, things look complicated.

AICF comprises 33 units. Himachal and Manipur don’t have voting rights at the moment because they are being run by ad-hoc committees. Bengal, too, doesn’t have office-bearers now, but are expected to elect a new set later this month.

As per preliminary indications, Raja and Bengal representative Atanu Lahiri are the likely candidates for the president and secretary’s posts from this group. But to be eligible, Lahiri has to win the state association elections. Gujarat’s Ajay Patel and Chauhan are expected to vie for the top two posts from that section.

