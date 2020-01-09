Refreshed Shubhankar eyes Olympic push

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “OH... I guess that’s nice. But to be honest, I don’t think I will be spending too much time tracking it right now, may be closer to the Olympics, perhaps.” Those were the words of Shubhankar Sharma when he was informed that he was currently occupying the final qualifying place (No 60) for the Tokyo Games. “It will be a dream come true if I did get the chance but a lot can happen between now and June (the cut-off is June 22).”

Even though the 23-year-old had a less than ideal 2019, the World No 242 had a relatively good ending to the year, with two tied-seventh finishes on the European Tour (Italian Open and Turkish Open) since October. Those two meets alone gave him 14.33 points out of a total 30.03 points he collected in 2019. More importantly, it has given him some confidence heading into 2020. “I did have a few promising rounds to close out the year and that was important for me,” Sharma told this newspaper.

He attacked the off-season with renewed vigour, working on technical things as well as reducing muscle mass from his body. “I worked on a few technical things that I had identified in 2019. Apart from that, I reduced some muscle mass from my legs as it was inhibiting my swing.”

He is hopeful that his confidence will show when he begins his 2020 campaign at Abu Dhabi next week. “I skipped the opening week of the new season because I had been playing a lot last year. Abu Dhabi is an important tournament because of the ranking points on offer. Do well there and it automatically gives you a big lift.”

After Abu Dhabi, he will compete at the Dubai Desert Classic a week later but he hasn’t mapped out his year yet. “I haven’t made a plan yet as to what tournaments I want to play. However, I will keep one eye on the Olympics.”

The ‘O’ word, he reckons, could inspire compatriots to success on the European or the Asian Tour. “Like you said, none of us won in those Tours in 2019. This, though, is a different level of motivation and could just be the fillip that people need. Competition for places could push any of us.”

Rashid Khan, the country’s leading men’s golfer (World No 216 and No 57 on the Olympic ranking), has an immediate chance to prove Sharma right. The 27-year-old, one of the few Indians to finish second on the Asian Tour last year, begins his 2020 at the Hong Kong Open on Thursday.

Aditi, Diksha in fray

Aditi Ashok, who went to the Rio Games as a teenager, is No 37 on the women’s qualifying list. She is, at this moment, odds on to go to a second consecutive Olympics. She could be joined by Diksha Dagar, who is currently No 56. The 19-year-old, who plays with a cochlear implant as she was born with a hearing problem, rose to prominence after becoming the youngest Indian to win on the Ladies European Tour in 2019 (South African Open). If she maintains her upward trajectory, she could be one of the stories of Tokyo.

How qualifying works

Four quotas per NOC as long as said athlete is in the top 15. Otherwise two quotas.

60 Total competitors in both men and women.