Rijiju, Assam CM to open Khelo India Games

Athletes start assembling in Guwahati for 13-day Khelo India featuring participants from 35 states and UTs

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with MC Mary Kom (L) & SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh (C) during the launch ceremony of the 1st Khelo India Spicejet flight, in New Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly decided to skip the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Games, the event will now be declared open by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Friday.

While no official statement has been made by the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the cancellation, it is understood that the organisers have been conveyed informally that he would not be attending. “The Hon’ble chief minister of Assam and the union sports minister will be inaugurating the opening ceremony,” Khelo India CEO Avinash Joshi told this newspaper, without touching on the PM’s visit.
A total of 6456 athletes were going to be in the city for the games, Joshi said. “Everything is in place. Two events are starting tomorrow (Thursday). Teams have started coming and started practice.” The 13-day event will see 35 states and union territories battle it out in 20 sports. Sonowal addressed the special orientation programme for volunteers on Wednesday. “The competition has started a sporting revolution in India and we couldn’t be more proud of the fact that the tournament is being held in Assam. I wish the athletes all the very best,” he was quoted as saying in a press release.

The original plan was to have Modi inaugurate the sports ministry’s flagship meet. As reported by this newspaper, the organisers had sent an invitation to him. But that plan came under a cloud after protests erupted in the state over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The All Assam Students’ Union had warned of massive protests in the state capital if Modi visits to inaugurate the meet.

Tie-up with SpiceJet
Airline company SpiceJet was announced as Khelo India’s official travel partner on Wednesday. The airlines has joined hands with the Sports Authority of India ‘to help more than 1000 kids experience the joy of flying’, a press release said.

Rijiju, along with sports secretary RS Julaniya, SAI director-general Sandip Pradhan and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom participated in a ceremonial send-off to the first of these flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Apart from Wednesday’s flights, SpiceJet will be running dedicated flights between Delhi-Guwahati and Kolkata-Guwahati sectors on January 14 and 15.
“Khelo India has been incredible at unearthing young talents who can be groomed to bring laurels for the country...I hope this unique partnership will further strengthen our commitment towards giving the best possible facilities to our athletes,” Rijiju was quoted as saying at the function.

