Home Sport Other

Tamil Nadu U-23 suffer innings defeat against HP

SP Ragul Rithick’s 5/38 helped Tiruppur DCA beat Salem DCA by an innings and 16 runs in the semis of the PR Thevar Trophy U-16 inter-district meet.

Published: 09th January 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RIDING on Ayush Jamwal’s 4 for 60, Himachal Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu by an innings and 110 runs in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at Tirunelveli. S Lokeshwar will lead Tamil Nadu against Delhi and Mumbai.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 538 bt Tamil Nadu 215 and 213 in 86 ovs (S Lokeshwar 27, RS Jaganath Sinivas 34, S Ajith Ram 28, Ayush Jamwal 4/60, Raghav Bali 3/39). Points: HP 7;  TN 0. Squad: S Lokeshwar (captain), S Swaminathan (vice-captain), S Aravind, D Gowri Shankar, S Radhakrishnan, R Vimal Khumar, B Sai Sudharsan, S Ganesh, R Sonu Yadav, S Ajith Ram, S Mohan Prasath, RS Jaganath Sinivas, H Trilok Nag, T  Ajith Kumar. L Kiran  Akash.

Athletes felicitated
Casagrand Builders, as part of their Aspiring Stars program, feted three athletes here on Tuesday. S Ruthika, an athlete from Chennai, tennis player Suhitha Maruri from Bengaluru and roller skater Abinaya Raghupathy were the athletes. Badminton ace Jwala Gutta gave away the awards.

High five for Ragul
SP Ragul Rithick’s 5/38 helped Tiruppur DCA beat Salem DCA by an innings and 16 runs in the semis of the PR Thevar Trophy U-16 inter-district meet.

Brief scores: Salem DCA 153 and 100 in 34.3 ovs (T Shree Hari 3/27, SP Ragul Rithick 5/38) lost to Tiruppur 269 in 84.1 ovs (AD Siyam Vikas 66, V Nitin Pranaav 34, KTA Madhava Prasad 69, N Yuvaraj  Singh Sharma 3/75, JR Ranga Shyam 3/83, S Mukunthan 3/44). Krishnagiri DCA 157 and 93/6 in 28 ovs (J Vishal Dharsha 54, V Tharun Kumar 4 for 38) vs Thiruvallur 165 in 73.2 ovs (Rishabh Sudhir 51, VP Diran 7/56).

Cricket tournament
The Paul Harris cricket carnival, being organised by Rotary Club of Madras East since 1988, will see  around 12 teams vie for top honours this year. The T20 tournament will be held from January 11 to February 2. The 12 teams will initially play in a round-robin league format.
The top eight teams will qualify for the quarterfinals. The teams this year are Leo Legends, Natwest Warriors, VGP Rockers, Lanson Knights, Venfeild Blasters, Monkey Monk Bashers, Wild Tribe Rangers, Raancom Patrriots, Gold Earth  Panthers, Ziptech XI, Harmony Huricanes, Trans Titans. The league round and quarterfinals will be played at SRMC , Porur. The semifinals and final will be played at Chepauk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu U-23
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp