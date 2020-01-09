Tamil Nadu U-23 suffer innings defeat against HP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RIDING on Ayush Jamwal’s 4 for 60, Himachal Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu by an innings and 110 runs in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at Tirunelveli. S Lokeshwar will lead Tamil Nadu against Delhi and Mumbai.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 538 bt Tamil Nadu 215 and 213 in 86 ovs (S Lokeshwar 27, RS Jaganath Sinivas 34, S Ajith Ram 28, Ayush Jamwal 4/60, Raghav Bali 3/39). Points: HP 7; TN 0. Squad: S Lokeshwar (captain), S Swaminathan (vice-captain), S Aravind, D Gowri Shankar, S Radhakrishnan, R Vimal Khumar, B Sai Sudharsan, S Ganesh, R Sonu Yadav, S Ajith Ram, S Mohan Prasath, RS Jaganath Sinivas, H Trilok Nag, T Ajith Kumar. L Kiran Akash.

Athletes felicitated

Casagrand Builders, as part of their Aspiring Stars program, feted three athletes here on Tuesday. S Ruthika, an athlete from Chennai, tennis player Suhitha Maruri from Bengaluru and roller skater Abinaya Raghupathy were the athletes. Badminton ace Jwala Gutta gave away the awards.

High five for Ragul

SP Ragul Rithick’s 5/38 helped Tiruppur DCA beat Salem DCA by an innings and 16 runs in the semis of the PR Thevar Trophy U-16 inter-district meet.

Brief scores: Salem DCA 153 and 100 in 34.3 ovs (T Shree Hari 3/27, SP Ragul Rithick 5/38) lost to Tiruppur 269 in 84.1 ovs (AD Siyam Vikas 66, V Nitin Pranaav 34, KTA Madhava Prasad 69, N Yuvaraj Singh Sharma 3/75, JR Ranga Shyam 3/83, S Mukunthan 3/44). Krishnagiri DCA 157 and 93/6 in 28 ovs (J Vishal Dharsha 54, V Tharun Kumar 4 for 38) vs Thiruvallur 165 in 73.2 ovs (Rishabh Sudhir 51, VP Diran 7/56).

Cricket tournament

The Paul Harris cricket carnival, being organised by Rotary Club of Madras East since 1988, will see around 12 teams vie for top honours this year. The T20 tournament will be held from January 11 to February 2. The 12 teams will initially play in a round-robin league format.

The top eight teams will qualify for the quarterfinals. The teams this year are Leo Legends, Natwest Warriors, VGP Rockers, Lanson Knights, Venfeild Blasters, Monkey Monk Bashers, Wild Tribe Rangers, Raancom Patrriots, Gold Earth Panthers, Ziptech XI, Harmony Huricanes, Trans Titans. The league round and quarterfinals will be played at SRMC , Porur. The semifinals and final will be played at Chepauk.