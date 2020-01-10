Home Sport Other

Court hearing ahead of  Archery Association of India elections

The hardcopy of Nagaland’s affidavit had failed to reach the court on time, leading to the Returning Officer PK Tripathi, not including them.

Archery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While the valid list of candidates for the upcoming Archery Association of India elections on January 18 are already out, there will be a hearing in the Delhi High Court on Friday regarding issues raised by the Chandigarh faction.They had sought the court’s direction with regards to the non-inclusion of Nagaland in the electoral roll as well as the inclusion of Uttarakhand and a particular faction in Haryana. Secretary of the Chandigarh faction, Maha Singh, had raised these issues. 

The hardcopy of Nagaland’s affidavit had failed to reach the court on time, leading to the Returning Officer PK Tripathi, not including them. Haryana had two associations and after due diligence by the RO, it had emerged that the Haryana Archery Association seemed to be the rightful body. Uttarakhand had a different name but were members of AAI.

During the scrutiny process by the RO on Thursday, the Delhi faction had raised the issue of whether presidential candidate BVP Rao is a domicile of Assam. The RO’s version was th­at this issue is complicated and will take a minimum of th­ree days to check for every candidate’s domicile certificates. 
 

Archery Association of India
