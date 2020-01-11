CBI unit asks for details of NSFs, NSAs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Sports Integrity Unit on Friday asked for details of all National Sports Federations (NSF) and National Sports Associations (NSA) including the names of office-bearers and affiliates.

In a notice sent by the CBI to the heads of all NSFs and NSAs through the sports ministry, the Unit has specifically sought names, registration numbers and addresses of office-bearers and affiliated members.

According to it, CBI Special Crime-II Branch head Jagroop S Gusinha has set January 17 as the deadline for providing details. It also asked the federations and associations to specify whether they are recognised by the International Olympic Association (IOA) and any other “international bodies,” the activities they conduct and to list and describe any “State/National/International level” tournaments they conduct.

“The emergence of sports as an industry involving investment of huge sums of money on players, teams has brought with it the ever increasing spectrum of corruption, illegal betting and use of various forms of unfair means in order to influence the result of a game,” Gusinha wrote in the letter.