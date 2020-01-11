Home Sport Other

Ganesh stars with century in SSCPL’s win

DT Chandrasekar

DT Chandrasekar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: N GANESH’S century helped SSCPL beat India Japan Lighting by 203 runs in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association trophy limited overs tournament.

Brief scores: Group A: Royal Enfield 116 in 21.4 ovs (Subrat Bastia 34, C Dilli Babu 26, C Bernard Felix 4/16, D Krishnakumar 3/23) lost to Ashok Leyland Ennore 120/6 in 28.5 ovs (K Sridhar 47 n.o, S Praveen Kumar 32). Group B: SSCPL 313/8 in 30 ovs (N Ganesh 114, B Rajan 62, K Sadagopan 42 n.o, R Gowtham 29, K Laxman Kumar 3/62, L Kavarimaan 4/70) bt India Japan Lighting 110 in 20.5 ovs (T Tajudeen 26, R Gowtham 4/46, N Viswanath 4/28).

Corporate cricket tourney
The Harrington Cricket Academy will be organising a round-robin league tournament for corporates, clubs and colleges. The tournament will be held from January 15. All league matches will be played on 30 overs basis and will be held at Reddy Santhoshapuram and NM Greens grounds. The final will be played on 45 overs basis at Reddy Santhoshapuram turf grounds. Entries close on January 13. For details contact: 9384610083/9444012725.

Chandrasekar takes five
Left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar’s five-wicket haul triggered a sensational collapse for Korattur CC as they lost to Fine Star CA by 47 runs in TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship. Chasing 100 for a win, Korattur were 22/0 before losing all their 10 wickets for just 25 runs in 15.5 overs. R Jesuraj too played a pivotal role as he picked up four wickets.

Brief scores: (I Division): Fine Star CA 99 in 30.4 ovs (Nitiish Shankar 5/41, RI Sanjay Soorya 3/14) bt Korattur CC 52 in 24 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 5/17, R Jesuraj 4/27). (II Division): Classic CC 151/5 in 25 ovs (V Sendhil Kumar 50,V Raja 3/33) bt Autolec ERC 113 in 24.2 ovs (T Kapil 4/31). (IV Division): Jaya Educational Group RC 157/8 in 30 ovs (S Sridharan 35, A Kumar 3/41, V Thendral 3/50).

Jayanth hits ton
RK Jayanth scored 107 as Nellai Nadar posted 157-run win over Union Christian Matric School in the Young Talents U-15 inter-school T20 tournament.
Brief scores: Nellai Nadar MHSS 218/2 in 20 ovs (RK Jayanth 107, Michael Antony 52) bt Union Christian MS 61 in 14.5 ovs (Pragadeesh 3/5). MoM: RK Jayanth. Ramachandra PS 145/7 in 15 ovs (Rithik Varshan 44, R Akshay 31) bt DAV Gopalapuram 61 in 14.1 ovs (B Harishree 4/11). Sri Sankara SSS 115/7 in 20 ovs (Rajkumar 44 n.o) bt Sir Mutha School 110/7 in 20 ovs (S Prashanth 50, Jai R Desai 3/15).

Comments

