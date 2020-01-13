Home Sport Other

Mission Tokyo via non-Olympic category

The WFI also decided that India will compete in Rome only in six Olympic weight categories, which practically means Sakshi has only one event before the qualifier to stay in hunt.

Published: 13th January 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: She might have lost to teenager Sonam Malik during the selection trials held for picking the India team for the upcoming Asian Olympic Games Qualifier but Sakshi Malik has not lost hope yet. 

In her bid to keep her Olympic dream alive, the Haryana wrestler took an unconventional path by competing in the non-Olympic weight category trials in Lucknow on Sunday. And by upstaging two rivals including the South Asian Games (SAG) gold medallist Anita Sheoran in the 65kg final, the 27-year-old booked a berth in the national squad for the Asian Championships. 

The Wrestling Federation (WFI) of India had earlier made it clear that participation in the Olympic qualifier will depend on grapplers’ performance in the Rome’s Ranking Series and Asian Championships. It means those, who were selected in the Olympic weight categories, have to prove their mettle in these two tournaments before staking claims for the qualifier. Here lies the opportunity for Sakshi to make it to the qualifier in 62kg.

“The Rio bronze made me who I am today. Since the Olympic success, I have been dreaming of representing the country in the Tokyo Games and putting in efforts accordingly. The loss in selection trials was unfortunate but I cannot let it go after four years of hard work,” Sakshi told this daily. 

She has to change her weight category to compete in the second trials but the wrestler said it doesn’t matter as her goal is to compete in as many events as possible before the Games. “In an Olympic year, it’s always good to keep competing to assess yourself. I have competed in the 65kg in the past but this time, the goal is to make it to the India squad for the Olympic qualifier via a non-Olympic weight category.”

The WFI also decided that India will compete in Rome only in six Olympic weight categories, which practically means Sakshi has only one event before the qualifier to stay in hunt. A medal in the Asian event alone cannot guarantee her a place as Sonam’s performance will decide her future. Sakshi, though, is not losing sl­eep over it. “Focus is on my pe­rformance as other things are not in my control. I can only hope for a positive result.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Olympic Games Qualifier Sakshi Malik South Asian Games
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp