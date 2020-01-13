Home Sport Other

Physical fitness Archana Kamath’s priority after rise in rankings

One of the first things the 20-year-old has identified is improving Archana Kamath's physical fitness.

Published: 13th January 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Table Tennis player Archana Kamath

Table Tennis player Archana Kamath

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s junior paddlers seem to be hitting the right notes. While Manav Thakkar is standing on top of the U-21 rankings among boys, Archana Kamath has made it to No 2 in the girls’ section. But the Bengaluru paddler refuses to rest on her laurels and wants to keep improving.

One of the first things the 20-year-old has identified is improving her physical fitness. And she has been diligently working on it to ensure success in both U-21 and senior competitions. This is the reason why she skipped the Chennai camp.

“I read reports stating that I’m injured. That is not the case. The game has evolved. Fitness is of paramount importance. I love playing both categories but to win, especially at senior level, you need to move fast as well as improve your strength. All of which I’m doing currently which is why I decided to concentrate on the fitness aspect,” she told this daily.

She cites increased exposure as the main reason behind her rapid rise in ranking. She was 32 at the start of last year while being No 4 in December. “Thanks to TTFI, we all have got to play a lot — from UTT to Platinum Tour events. Playing senior events has translated into better showings in the age group category.”  
She dedicates almost eight hours a day to honing her skills as well as strength training. Archana is currently training with former India coach Peter Engel in Berlin and will soon join the rest of the national team in Dusseldorf for the national camp. “The camp will help us prepare for the World Team Qualification event. The plan is to try different things so that we can prepare for any eventuality during the course of the tournament.”

Archana has been hailed by all the top Indian paddlers — A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra as the one to look out for. She even plays mixed doubles with India’s highest-ranked paddler Sathiyan. Do all these factors weigh on her mind? “Not really. All these motivate me to improve more. They are all legends of the game and I try to learn from them each time I’m around them.”

She is No 4 among Indians in the senior level but her sights are set on the biggest stage of them all, the Olympics. While 2020 will be unrealistic, it is never said never for Archana. “On any given day, the women’s team can spring a surprise. In mixed doubles, me and Sathiyan are a strong pair but we are taking it one step at a time. Let’s see what the future holds. I know I have time on my side and 2024 seems more realistic but I will try my best to make it there this time around.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archana Kamath Manav Thakkar
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp