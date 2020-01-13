Thiruvallur DCA win vs Namakkal 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Harshapradeep Kumar’s 97 helped Thiruvallur bag a lead of 59 runs over Namakkal in the drawn final of the TNCA inter-district U-14 tournament. Thiruvallur won on first innings lead.

Brief scores: Namakkal 234 in 87.5 ovs drew with Thiruvallur 293/8 in 82 ovs (P Harshapradeep Kumar 97, S Shrenik 78, RV Hari Prasath 4/68).

Jeevarathinam shines

Riding on K Jeevarathinam’s 4/15, Alagesan CC beat Sumangali CC in a senior division match of the Chengalapattu District Cricket Association league on Sunday.

Brief scores: Alagesan CC 161/9 in 30 ovs (J Karan 44; K Pradeep Kumar 3/2) bt Sumangali CC 83/9 in 30 ovs (K Jeevarathinam 4/15). SKMT CC 144 in 30 ovs (PR Sylvester Jayan 58) lost to Willow CC 147/6 in 25 ovs (D Pandi Durai 3/16).

AVM beat DAV

K Shirish’s 63 helped AVM School beat DAV Velachery in the Young Talents U-15 inter-school T20 invitation knockout tournament.

Brief scores: St Bede’s 130/6 in 20 ovs (Harshavardan Sai 43, Mithil 2/29) bt PSBB Millennium 80/8 in 20 ovs (Seshanth 3/9, S Mohamed Ali 3/13). AVM School 135/4 in 20 ovs (K Shrish 63, Kapilesh 3/19) bt DAV Velachery 63/9 in 18.5 ovs (Varun 3/10, Hamshud 2/15, Karthi 2/2). Sunshine School 50 in 17.1 ovs (Akshay Parameshwaran 4/6, Siriram 2/10) lost to PSBB KK Nagar 51/1 in 5.2 ovs (VR Ritvik 26 n.o).