Home Sport Other

Tyson Fury chasing knockout in Deontay Wilder rematch

Fury earned a share of the spoils in the first fight after frustrating Wilder with a superbly elusive performance.

Published: 14th January 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Boxer Tyson Fury

Boxer Tyson Fury (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LAS VEGAS: Tyson Fury vowed Monday to chase a knockout in next month's eagerly anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, insisting he believes he has no chance of earning a victory on points in Las Vegas.

The charismatic undefeated British fighter faces the unbeaten Wilder at the MGM Grand on February 22, after the two men battled to a draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

Fury  (29-0-1, 20 knockouts) earned a share of the spoils in the first fight after frustrating Wilder with a superbly elusive performance.

However the self-styled "Gypsy King" survived a 12th round knockdown to cling on for the draw at the Staples Center.

At a press conference in Los Angeles on Monday, Fury said he plans to attack Wilder early on in next month's bout, insisting he is targeting a second-round knockout.

"Thinking ain't enough," the 31-year-old Fury said. "I need to know I've won the fight. I know I need to get a knockout here. I'm going into this fight knowing I can't win a decision. I've got to knock him out."

Fury claimed his recent change of trainer -- he has dispensed with the services of Ben Davison in favour of Sugarhill Steward, the nephew of late Kronk gym legend Emanuel Steward -- would help him score a knockout.

"I'm looking for a knockout," he said. "That's why I hired Sugarhill. He gets you to sit down on that big right hand. That's what I'm looking for. There's the game plan."

No 'Herky-jerky style'

Fury said he expected the fight to flip expectations of either a knockout for the hard-hitting Wilder or a points win for Fury.

"The consensus is either he knocks me out, or I win on points," Fury said. "Usually when people have that opinion, it goes the opposite way around. Expect him to box and me to be looking for the knockout.

"He thinks I'm going to come out herky-jerky with my famous style, but I want him to meet me in the center of the ring and have a slugfest, best man wins.

Wilder (42-0-1, 41 knockouts) however was unimpressed with Fury's claims of a tactical switch.

"No, I don't believe nothing Fury says at this moment in time," Wilder said. "He's very nervous as you can see. He can't even sit still.

"The fight will be interesting, he's a great fighter. I'm looking forward to it. But I don't believe anything he says.

"He's saying those things, I don't feel in his energy that he believes that. I feel like he's nervous because of what happened the first time."

Wilder believes the key to the rematch will be patience. In the first fight he tired during the later rounds after swinging and missing with a series of huge right hands earlier on.

"More patience. More calm. I just need to calm down," Wilder said. "I just learned from the first fight I need to be calmer."

Wilder also ridiculed Fury's insistence that he should have been declared the victory of the 2018 meeting.

"If he beat me, then why all the new trainers? Every day it changes. Firing and hiring. I still to this day have the same people with me and I don't need to change it," Wilder said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deontay Wilder Tyson Fury Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp