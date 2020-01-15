World Archery observer for AAI elections

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Archery Association of India (AAI) gears up for elections on January 18, World Archery (WA) has decided to send an observer. The world body has also indicated that AAI’s suspension could be lifted if everything goes well.

The world body has been apprised of the court orders regarding the upcoming polls. They have held discussions with the Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra and decided to send World Archery Asia 1st vice-president, Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, as the observer. What WA does next will depend on the report Chapol files post January 18.

“Following his report, the WA executive committee will consider the next steps, which if things go well, could include a conditional lifting of the suspension,” read the letter written by WA secretary general Tom Dielen. The letter, in possession of this daily, is directed to the chairperson of the Transitory Committee Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed.

Incidentally, WA had sent Chapol to act as a mediator between the Chandigarh and Delhi factions back in June and try to persuade them to hold one election. It was his report which ultimately let to AAI’s suspension.

The WA is also hopeful of things finally improving and sees this as the start of a new era for Indian archery. “We are pleased to see this progress and hope that this is really the start of a new era for Indian archery. We see this elect­ion as the essential first part of the roadmap to resolve matters in India to go forward and the suspension to be lifted.” The Sports Ministry and IOA are yet to na­me their observers.

This is good news for India’s archers after the Asian Championships and South Asian Games fiasco.

Nagaland included

After much deliberation, returning officer PK Tripathi has decided to include Nagaland in the electoral college. However, they will have only voting rights as the list of candidates are already published.

Tripathi had instructed all state associations to send across their affidavits as well as the certificates of registration signed by the secretary and president.

A total of 25 states had done so within the deadline of December 20. Nagaland could not send it on time as their documents reached Tripathi’s office on December 24, hence their names were not included.After Maha Singh of the Chandigarh faction went to court on this issue, the judges empowered the returning officer to rule on this issue.