Home Sport Other

Ex-world welterweight champ Danny Garcia eyes Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence in bid to regain crown

For the moment, Danny Garcia must concentrate on southpaw Redkach, 23-4 with one drawn and 18 knockouts.

Published: 16th January 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former world welterweight champion Danny Garcia

Former world welterweight champion Danny Garcia (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Former world welterweight champion Danny Garcia is looking at Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence in a bid to reclaim the throne, provided he gets past Ukrainian Ivan Redkach next week.

If Garcia defeats Redkach on January 25 at the Barclays Center, he would be in line to fight World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation champion Spence (26-0 with 21 knockouts).

But Garcia has also been mentioned as a possible next foe for Filipino icon Manny Pacquaio (62-7 with two drawn and 39 knockouts), the World Boxing Association champion at 147 pounds (66.7kg), and the 31-year-old US fighter fancies his odds against either reigning champion.

"I feel like my style is dangerous for both Spence and Pacquiao," Garcia said. "For Errol, I see he likes to stand in front of his opponents and he isn't the hardest guy to hit.

"With Manny, I feel like my counter punching and style would also be hard for him. So, I like my chances against both of them."

Pacquiao, 41, took a 12-round split decision over Keith Thurman last July in Las Vegas to capture the WBA crown.

For the moment, Garcia (35-2 with 21 knockouts) must concentrate on southpaw Redkach, 23-4 with one drawn and 18 knockouts.

"I'm just taking it one fight at a time," Garcia said. "I've been that way my whole career. I know you can't overlook anyone. I'm totally locked in on Ivan, and that's it."

Redkach is coming off a sixth-round knockout of former welterweight champion Devon Alexander last June in his first fight at the weight.

"He's really hungry. He obviously wants to win," Garcia said. "I just have to be ready for whatever he brings to the table... I just have to be on my A-game and make no mistakes."

Garcia's only outing of 2019 came last April when he stopped Adrian Granados in the seventh round, the first early stoppage ever suffered by Granados.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manny Pacquiao Errol Spence Danny Garcia
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp