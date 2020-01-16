International golfer Sujjan Singh booked for domestic violence

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: International professional golfer Sujjan Singh has been booked by Chandigarh Police in a domestic violence case filed by his wife Irina Brar, also an international golfer, police said on Thursday.

Irina had filed a complaint of physical torture in November 2018 and Sujjan has been booked under sections 406 and 498A of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A case was registered against Sujjan Singh after a through probe. Allegations against him were found substantiated during the investigation," a police official said.

Irina and Sujjan, both residents of Chandigarh, got married in 2010. In December, 2018, Irina filed a case of domestic violence and maintenance at a local court against her husband.

Sujjan turned professional in 2005 and joined the Professional Golf Tour of India, where he had two wins, while Irina dominated women's golf in India from 1999-2002 and 2004-2006.